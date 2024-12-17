Eden McCoy Discusses Dex's Death and What's to Come For Joss on General Hospital

Evan Hofer, Eden McCoy ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Fans weren't the only ones who were stunned about General Hospital killing off former mob flunkie-turned-cop Dex Heller (Evan Hofer). So was Eden McCoy (Joss). The other half of the fan coupling "Jex," she spoke with Soap Opera Digest and revealed she was taken aback when finding out what was to come for the couple. According to McCoy:

I was really shocked when I found out what was going to happen. They just had so many people dying and I really didn’t expect them to pull this one off right now. It was a lot of shock and obviously there was sadness that he and I weren’t going to work together anymore, and grieving for that era and celebrating that together and just sharing great last moments together on and off screen. I mean, I’m super-excited for Evan in the future and what is to come for him and I’m super-proud of him. I think he’s done an amazing job.

So what's next for Joss? And was McCoy nervous about where this would leave her? McCoy told the site: