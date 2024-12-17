WATCH: Michelle Obama Dishes Relationship Docuseries and Red Flags on The Jennifer Hudson Show (VIDEO)

The former First Lady spoke about her EP-ed series and dating red flags

Michelle Obama YouTube

Former First Lady Michelle Obama paid a festive visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show today. She spoke about The Later Daters, the Netflix docuseries about dating over 50, which she executive produced; it's already in Netflix's top ten!

Speaking to Jennifer Hudson about why it was important to create such a program, Obama said she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have already had success with scripted content for their production company, Higher Ground. She went on:

The unscripted piece was a piece we always wanted to do and I always wanted to do a quality show about aspirational folks of our age because this is what 50 and 60 and 70 looks like nowadays. It looks good! And I have a lot of girlfriends who have either lost spouses, have divorced; they're in new chapters of their lives. And we talk a lot amongst our group about, 'How do you date?'

She pointed towards relationship experts Logan Ury and Dr. Anise Masti, who were seated on the couch beside her and feature on the show. The quartet then played a game of identifying a mate's potential red flags. Hudson brought up the idea of a man liking another woman's social media pics. What did the ladies think of that? Obama waved her small red flag and said:

I don't like that.

Hudson agreed. Ury and Masti opined that it depended on what type of pictures the ones in question were.

Asked about talking politics on the first date, Masti raised her red flag, while Obama shook her head. Obama said:

That's not a red flag. I mean, I want to know. Let me not waste any time! I mean, that's just me.

Watch the clip below.