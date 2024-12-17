Skip to main content

WATCH: Michelle Obama Dishes Relationship Docuseries and Red Flags on The Jennifer Hudson Show (VIDEO)

The former First Lady spoke about her EP-ed series and dating red flags
Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama paid a festive visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show today. She spoke about The Later Daters, the Netflix docuseries about dating over 50, which she executive produced; it's already in Netflix's top ten! 

Speaking to Jennifer Hudson about why it was important to create such a program, Obama said she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have already had success with scripted content for their production company, Higher Ground. She went on:

She pointed towards relationship experts Logan Ury and Dr. Anise Masti, who were seated on the couch beside her and feature on the show. The quartet then played a game of identifying a mate's potential red flags. Hudson brought up the idea of a man liking another woman's social media pics. What did the ladies think of that? Obama waved her small red flag and said:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Hudson agreed. Ury and Masti opined that it depended on what type of pictures the ones in question were. 

Asked about talking politics on the first date, Masti raised her red flag, while Obama shook her head. Obama said:

Watch the clip below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jennifer Hudson
Talk Shows

Michael Jordan and The Obamas Among Jennifer Hudson's Dream Talk Show Guests

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Common Jennifer Hudson
Talk Shows

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson Asks Common About Marriage Comments (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Jennifer Hudson Dawn
Talk Shows

Jennifer Hudson Partners With Dawn to Save Wildlife

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Jennifer Hudson
Talk Shows

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson Dishes Working With Boyfriend Common on Holiday Album (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment