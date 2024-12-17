William Lipton Teases General Hospital Comeback This Week
The actor will reprise the role of Cameron Webber tomorrow, Dec. 18
Welcome back, Cameron Webber! TV Insider is reporting that, starting tomorrow, Dec. 18, William Lipton will slip back into the the role on General Hospital. Cam departed Port Charles in 2023, although he visited town briefly earlier this year.
How did his return come about? Lipton shared that it all began a few months back, revealing:
And what brings Cam back to town, exactly? Lipton previewed:
No word on exactly how long Cameron will stay in town, but Lipton did state: