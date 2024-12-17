William Lipton Teases General Hospital Comeback This Week

William Lipton ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

Welcome back, Cameron Webber! TV Insider is reporting that, starting tomorrow, Dec. 18, William Lipton will slip back into the the role on General Hospital. Cam departed Port Charles in 2023, although he visited town briefly earlier this year.

How did his return come about? Lipton shared that it all began a few months back, revealing:

I was scrolling through my phone and I got a text from two of my favorite people on the planet, Mark Teschner [casting director] and Frank Valentini [executive producer], asking if I had any time later in the year to come back and say hi to my GH family. Obviously, I was super stoked to receive that message, and I was happy that they were willing to work with me and my kind of insane schedule to make it happen.

And what brings Cam back to town, exactly? Lipton previewed:

At the center of all Cameron storylines, past, present and future, it’s always his extreme loyalty and love for his family. He will be exploring the town a little bit, maybe run into a few people that he has known throughout his time in Port Charles, but at the end of the day, it’s just him celebrating the love that he has for his family and the love that he feels from his family. So, I think the people who are tuning in will be really happy to see Cameron being as happy as he is at this current stage of his life.

No word on exactly how long Cameron will stay in town, but Lipton did state: