All My Children at 55: Susan Lucci and Guests to Commemorate Iconic Soap With Andy Cohen

Susan Lucci, Kelly Ripa and other former AMC stars to celebrate the show's 55th anniversary in conversation with Andy Cohen
Susan Lucci and Andy Cohen

Susan Lucci and Andy Cohen

All My Children lovers, get ready to look back at some of the best moments of the sudser and celebrate its 55th anniversary with the one and only La Lucci herself! Susan Lucci (ex-Erica Kane), along with former co-stars Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley Vaughan Santos), Eva LaRue (ex-Dr. Maria Santos Grey), Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca Montgomery), and Jill Larson (eex-Opal Cortland), will be joined by former AMC head writer Lorraine Broderick and casting director Judy Blye Wilson in an evening celebrating the 55th anniversary of the defunct ABC sudser. The event will highlight the soap's groundbreaking storytelling and history along with never heard before behind-the-scenes stories, with Bravo's Andy Cohen serving as moderator. 

The event will take place on Tues., Jan. 14 at 3 PM EST at Kaufmann Concert Hall at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. For tickets and more information click here.

