The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Katie Supports Brooke in Her Hour of Need

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 17, 2024
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Katie sits alone in a Forrester office when Brooke arrives. They greet each other and Brooke says she had a hard time sleeping the night before as she wishes Ridge would have returned home. Katie feels for her sister as she knows she’s between a rock and a hard place. Brooke says she has faith things will work out. Katie reminds Brooke they are Logans and take care of each other. With that, Katie says she has something to show her.

