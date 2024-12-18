Chrishell Stause Makes Variety's List of 30 Top Female Reality Stars of 2024

The former soap starlet is soaring to new heights

Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda, All My Children/ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives) has been named one of Variety's 30 most powerful women reality stars of the year. A longtime star on Netflix's real estate hit Selling Sunset, Stause is continuing to build on her success.

Variety stated that on Season 8 of Selling Sunset, there was:

a great deal of drama, which only continued when the season wrapped. In addition to creating fun TV, Stause always has BFF Emma Hernan’s back, even when it seems no one else does.

The trade site also noted that Stause is slated to compete on Season 3 of competition show The Traitors.