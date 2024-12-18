Chrishell Stause Makes Variety's List of 30 Top Female Reality Stars of 2024
The former soap starlet is soaring to new heights
Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda, All My Children/ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives) has been named one of Variety's 30 most powerful women reality stars of the year. A longtime star on Netflix's real estate hit Selling Sunset, Stause is continuing to build on her success.
RELATED: Netflix Scraps Season 8 Reunion For Selling Sunset Amid Backstage Drama For Chrishell Stause and Costars
Variety stated that on Season 8 of Selling Sunset, there was:
The trade site also noted that Stause is slated to compete on Season 3 of competition show The Traitors.