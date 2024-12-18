Skip to main content

Chrishell Stause Makes Variety's List of 30 Top Female Reality Stars of 2024

The former soap starlet is soaring to new heights
Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda, All My Children/ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives) has been named one of Variety's 30 most powerful women reality stars of the year. A longtime star on Netflix's real estate hit Selling Sunset, Stause is continuing to build on her success.

RELATED: Netflix Scraps Season 8 Reunion For Selling Sunset Amid Backstage Drama For Chrishell Stause and Costars

RELATED: 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Variety stated that on Season 8 of Selling Sunset, there was:

The trade site also noted that Stause is slated to compete on Season 3 of competition show The Traitors.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Chrishell Stause
Pop Confidential

Netflix Scraps Season 8 Reunion For Selling Sunset Amid Backstage Drama For Chrishell Stause and Costars

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Chrishell Stause
Soaps

Chrishell Stause Marries Australian Musician G Flip

By Jillian BoweComment
Chrishell Stause
Days of Our Lives

Chrishell Stause to Appear in Season 3 of The Traitors

By Jillian BoweComment
Chrishelle Stause, Netflix, Selling Sunset
Pop Confidential

WATCH: Chrishell Stause and Co. Return For Season 6 of Selling Sunset (VIDEO)

By Daytime ConfidentialComment