Days of Our Lives Recap: Philip and Xander Are Declared Co-CEOs of Titan

Salem Court Room: Belle is questioning Sarah and asks if she would do anything for him. Sarah says she loves Xander more than anything but wouldn’t lie for him (I mean, this time). Belle continues asking if she lied under oath about Xander’s attempt to murder Brady. Justin objects but Belle continues with the story of how Xander tried to kill Brady. The judge asks them to approach (which is comical as they are approaching a desk four inches in front of the audience). Belle and Justin make their arguments, and the judge decides to take a recess so she can give further thought to the issue.

The judge returns, saying she has decided to let Belle continue with her line of questioning but cautions her to be careful. She then reminds Sarah she’s still under oath. Belle continues asking about Xander’s alleged attempt to murder Brady. Sarah declines to respond and Belle asks the judge to compel her to answer. Justin speaks up saying Sarah is invoking her spousal privilege. For some reason, the judge does not allow Belle to ask more questions and tells Sarah she can step down. With that, Justin says he has no more witnesses as does Belle. With that, the judge calls recess until she makes her decision.

Body & Soul HQ: Johnny arrives, and Alex tries to make a quick exit. Before he can go, Johnny apologizes to Alex. He hates they both have to lie to Chanel about Joy but he doesn’t know how to make things right. Stephanie arrives at the door when Alex asks Johnny why he told Chanel he hooked up with Joy.

Stephanie makes her presence known and immediately makes things tense when she admits she overheard them discussing his dalliance with Joy. Alex says she doesn’t understand but Stephanie has no time for his tomfoolery. Alex leans in saying he cares about their relationship and wants her to know he’s not sleeping with Joy. Stephanie is unclear and Alex says he slept with Joy once. Johnny steps in saying it was a heat of the moment hookup and Alex has decided to move on from Joy. Stephanie thinks he should let Kate and Abe know so they can be prepared to deal with any possible fallout. Alex asks if he and Stephanie are good and she says she’s good. With that, Stephanie makes a quick exit.

Alex is miserable because Stephanie, once again, thinks he’s a player. Johnny apologizes again and Alex loses his s***. Johnny stays squeaky clean as everyone continues to think he’s a whore. Johnny is sure everything will blow over. Alex smacks Johnny, tells him to stay out of his way and exits.

Brady Pub: Outside, Joy runs into Chanel who immediately says she knows what she did. She says Johnny and Alex told her the other night about Joy’s secret hookup. Joy flashes back to Alex telling her Chanel thinks they hooked up. In real-time, Chanel says she overheard Alex and Johnny arguing about the situation. Joy confirms Alex did nothing wrong and Chanel says she just wants to make sure her new friend is ok. Chanel advises her about the difficulties of working with someone she’s slept with. Joy leans in saying it would be helpful to talk to someone as she doesn’t know how much longer she can keep all the details to herself (Oh Joy, you are walking a fine line).

Joy says her hookup with Alex was a one time thing. Chanel wonders why, and Joy says the implications on the work-life balance are too threatening. Joy thinks it’s better to leave everything in the past. Further, she doesn’t think she should continue to hang out with her and Johnny. Chanel is unclear and Joy thinks being friends with her boss is a distracting issue. She doesn’t want any personal drama impacting her work. Chanel understands her public marital drama was front and center at work.

Horton Square: Belle swoops Philip out of the courtroom and they take a walk. Philip thinks Belle’s line of questioning was a fail but she’s not so sure. Belle thinks the whole situation works for them as Sarah’s unwillingness to testify might lead the judge to believe Xander is guilty. Philip is impressed. Belle says she was in a courtroom filled with Kiraki (Has someone on the writing staff heard DC refer to Sonny’s family on GH as Corinthi?) and needed to think creatively. She thinks Xander should be shaking in his boots.

Philip apologizes for doubting Belle and the two get a little cute. He thanks Belle for taking his case. In turn, Belle says she and Shawn Douglas both wanted to support Philip’s quest as Victor’s letter proved his intentions for the company. A pained Philip flashes back to a discussion with Vivian about the forged letter. In real-time, Belle says she would rather see him run Titan as Xander has literally tried to kill every member of her family. Just then, Belle gets a text saying the judge made her decision.

Salem Court House: The judge returns and says she reviewed Victor’s will and the letter to Philip. She thinks Victor would have left Philip in charge had he not been experiencing mental health issues. She believes Philip and Xander both have valid claims. She splits the difference and declares both brothers as co-CEOs with each taking 50% of the company.

Philip approaches Xander and admits the decision isn’t what either of them wanted but Victor would be happy they are running the company together. Philip gets snarky but then says they’re stuck with each other. He thinks they should work together to make Titan the best company it can be. Xander is unmoved, grabs Sarah and leaves.

Horton Square: Joy and Stephanie run into each other. Joy says she’s stuck on what to get Alex for Christmas. Stephanie says they should chat as she knows about her sleeping with Alex. Joy says they are not in a relationship but Stephanie can’t hear anything. She tells Joy not to hesitate pursuing a relationship with Alex. Stephanie only wants the two of them to be happy. With that, she makes a quick exit.

Endings

Chanel arrives at B&S HQ telling Johnny she spoke with Joy about her situation with Alex. Chanel isn’t so certain Joy was telling her the truth as she thinks the entire situation is messing with her head. They continue the conversation, and Chanel wonders how Johnny can be so smart and clueless at the same time…

Alex runs into Joy in Horton Square and they discuss how Stephanie now also thinks they slept together. Joy tells Alex about her encounter with Stephanie, saying she clearly still cares about Alex.

Stephanie arrives at Philip’s room at the Salem Inn. He explains the judge’s decision and considers getting 50% a victory. Stephanie hugs him and Philip kisses her. She pulls away and then leans into the celebratory lip lock.

Sarah and Xander are back at the mansion. She tries to console him and says this might be a chance for Xander and Philip to work together as brothers. With that, she exits to check on Victoria. Xander looks at Victor’s portrait and vows to oust Philip from Titan.

Belle and Justin engage in a quick post-mortem on the short trial. Belle is glad Philip won 50% of Titan but wonders if the judge didn’t make a huge mistake by forcing Xander and Philip to work together. One of them might not make it out alive.

