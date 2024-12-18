Perkie’s Observations: Brook Lynn and Lulu Have an Awkward Reunion on General Hospital

Amanda Setton

On today's General Hospital recap:

Tracy yells at Sasha about breakfast so she tells her to shove it where the sun doesn't shine and storms out. Olivia chastises Tracy for being mean.

Maxie is upset Cody refuses to join them for the Scorpio gathering because of Sasha. Tracy interrupts, looking for Sasha, saying she was nasty earlier. Maxie reminds her that it's the anniversary of Liam's death.

Brook Lynn and Lulu have an uncomfortable reunion. Lulu brings up BLQ's seduction of Dante eleventy eleven years ago, but she says she's grown up since then and has a life now. BLQ tells her not to stay stuck in the past. Dante interrupts and after Lulu leaves, Brook Lynn is quick to snark her out to him. Dante defends Lulu, saying she's having a hard time because she lost four years of her life and Brook Lynn says she sympathizes.

Maxie's talking to Brook Lynn about Lulu when BLQ gets weepy and admits they've been having trouble conceiving.

Lulu heads to the stables where she runs into Cody, and he explains how he and Dante grew up together since camp.

Martin complains to Laura about being grabbed by Jason and Anna though she originally doesn't believe him. He informs her they were looking for info on Valentin’s whereabouts, but he swears he doesn't know. The two discuss Cyrus and Martin says he thinks their brother can help find Valentin. Laura disagrees and says she trusts Anna more than Cyrus.

Anna tells Jason she's dealing with Dex' death and wants help finding Valentin and Jason agrees. Anna blames herself but Jason says no one blames her for Dex' death. He tells her not to dishonor Dex' choice.

Spinelli tells Jason that Valentin has gone under ground but swears he'll find Charlotte. Jason says he'll find her and bring her home and swears Valentin won't be a problem again.

Lucky's not happy to find Ric at Liz' but she says he's helping her with the legalities of the hospital case. Ric wants time alone with Liz. He says he needs all of her actions around the time of Sam and Dex' deaths. Lucky accuses Ric of scaring Liz, but she tells them to stop the bickering and focus on the deaths. Liz explains what happened with both cases and Ric tells her to steer clear of the hospital. She says her staff needs her, but Ric says there is a pattern and she'll be culpable.

Sasha heads to the church to light a candle for Liam and Brando where she runs into Sonny. He tells her he asked Father Rayes to have a mass for them. The two talk about Liam and Sonny says he's with Brando and they're at peace.

Tracy finds Sasha at the church and apologizes for being rude and insensitive and offers her sympathies. Sasha says she needs Tracy to understand she won't be spoken to that way moving forward. She says she won't tolerate disrespect.

Sonny goes to Anna to profess his innocence in Dex' death and offers his help in finding out who killed him.

Sidwell sneaks into the church and listens to Sasha as she prays for the safety of her baby.

