Patrick Duffy Reveals Dallas Cast Drank Champagne in The Morning and Tequila Shots at Day's End

Like the mega-rich, fictional Ewings, the cast of Dallas knew how to live it up! Patrick Duffy, who portrayed Bobby on the hit primetime sudser, revealed on the podcast Keanan And Lakin Give You Déjà Vu that the show's actors drank champagne in the morning and tequila in the evening.

Duffy told podcast hosts Staci Keanan and Christine Lakin (his co-stars on Step by Step) about his close bond, both on- and off-screen, with co-star Larry Hagman (ex-J.R.). He said that:

when we started working, every morning that we would be working together on the set, we'd get a call time, usually, you know, 7, 6 o'clock call time. I would pull into MGM. We'd park the cars. We'd go to Hagman's room. We'd open a bottle of champagne. We'd have a glass of champagne every morning to start the day.

Duffy would lay off the booze for a bit, but Hagman kept on going. Duffy shared that:

Haggy would continue. And in the course of the day, he'd get through three or four bottles of champagne. Work. And then, you know, they'd break for lunch and so we'd go across the street, instead of the commissary, because they don't serve alcohol in the commissary. We went to the Backstage Tavern ... and we'd have a couple of drinks and a hamburger, and then come back and and do the second half of the day.

Duffy went on to note that a prop master would hand the actors cups at the end of the day. What was in those cups? Asked it it was champagne, Duffy stated: