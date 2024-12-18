Patrick Duffy Reveals Dallas Cast Drank Champagne in The Morning and Tequila Shots at Day's End
Like the mega-rich, fictional Ewings, the cast of Dallas knew how to live it up! Patrick Duffy, who portrayed Bobby on the hit primetime sudser, revealed on the podcast Keanan And Lakin Give You Déjà Vu that the show's actors drank champagne in the morning and tequila in the evening.
Duffy told podcast hosts Staci Keanan and Christine Lakin (his co-stars on Step by Step) about his close bond, both on- and off-screen, with co-star Larry Hagman (ex-J.R.). He said that:
Duffy would lay off the booze for a bit, but Hagman kept on going. Duffy shared that:
Duffy went on to note that a prop master would hand the actors cups at the end of the day. What was in those cups? Asked it it was champagne, Duffy stated: