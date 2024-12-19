Daytime Confidential #1144: Best and Worst of 2024 in Soaps, Part 1

DC Confidential Media, Inc.

On episode 1144 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels look back at 2024 and the Best and Worst of The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including all your favorite long-running categories.

Most Improved Character:

Best Male Character:

Best Female Character:

Biggest Waste of Talent (Male or Female):

Most in need of a Makeover:

Character Most in Need of a Recast:

Dreams Really Do Come True:

Be careful what you wish for:

Best Couple or Triangle:

Worst Couple or Triangle:

Worst Storyline:

Best storyline:

