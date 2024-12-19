Days of Our Lives Recap: Chad Joins the Deveraux Family to Memorialize Abigail

Billy Flynn

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton House: Chad arrives home and is greeted by Jennifer Rose and Jack. He explains a bit about Vancouver and says Clyde was shot by Cat’s mother before he could reveal Abigail’s location. JRo and Jack are devastated to learn they may never know the location of their daughter’s remains.

Chad blames himself but Jennifer Rose and Jack say they will lean on their own memories. Further, she believes Abigail is in heaven with many other members of her family. JRo grabs the time capsule and believes Ciara was able to open it so they could remove the contents and fill it again.

Jack finds Abigail’s first byline for the Salem newspaper. They talk about how proud they were and how thrilled she was. Jennifer Rose pulls a pouch out of her purse with a lock of Abigail’s hair from her first haircut. Jack follows up with a picture Thomas and Charlotte drew of their family. Jack asks Chad what he wants to put in the capsule, and he disappears upstairs to retrieve his wedding band. He kisses it and places it inside (This scene is so good).

Hernandez Place: JJ escorts Gabi home and he thanks her for all she risked for his family. She downright blushes when JJ calls her a hero. Gabi says she’s always up for taking down Clyde. She’s also grateful to Catarina Greene for butting a bullet in his chest. JJ isn’t quite as on board as it cost them the chance to find his sister’s remains. Gabi freaks out by her words, but JJ completely understands. He says his family has to grieve all over again. Gabi notes she lost her sister but can at least visit her grave.

JJ begins to cry as he remembers how much he loved his wonderful sister. Gabi wraps her arms around him and the two look into each other’s eyes. JJ pulls away and says he’s going to stay in Salem for a while (yay!). She asks about his company and JJ says Theo and Claire Bear (can we get them home, too?) can hold down the fort. Before he exits, JJ asks Gabi if she wants to grab a drink sometime and she agrees.

Horton Square: Cat is on the phone with a lawyer who is going to represent her mother. Just then, Aaron approaches still freaked out by his sister’s changed appearance. She grabs her brother and pulls him in for a great big hug. They chat about their mother and Cat says it could be a problem convincing the Vancouver authorities of her status as a victim. The lawyer is going to do her best but knows their mother’s case is an uphill battle.

Cat says even if she gets out of legal trouble their mother has a long road ahead based on the trauma caused by being Clyde’s hostage. Just then, Felicity arrives with her babysitter and Aaron introduces them to Cat. Felicity wonders if Cat is really her sister as she doesn’t look the same. Cat takes a seat and explains the past couple of years and after a few minutes Felicity believes. She then asks about their mother and Cat says she’s alive but can’t come home quite yet.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Mark is on site when EJ arrives. Mark asks EJ about his mother, but he is only interested in presenting a plea deal. EJ explains if Mark pleads guilty, he’ll receive a reduced sentence of 10 years (Where is his lawyer?). Mark is stunned by the amount of time, but EJ says his crimes warranted more like 25 years (Wouldn’t this crime be prosecuted in Paris?). Mark contends he was being blackmailed by Clyde. EJ concurs which is why he’s being offered a deal. Mark realizes EJ is taking things personally. Again, EJ concurs saying he tried to kill a DiMera. Mark picks up the pen to sign when Belle arrives and tells him to stop. Mark is very confused as he doesn’t know Belle. She announces she is his attorney and tells EJ his plea deal is ridiculous.

EJ wonders what Belle is doing in Salem as she was in Hong Kong doing consulting work for DiMera. She fills him in on being home for Doug’s funeral and says she’s only a consultant for DiMera. She can defend anyone she chooses.

Mark asks for an explanation of what’s happening. Belle says she’s doing a favor for Tate on Aaron’s behalf and knows he was under duress when he went after Chad. EJ disagrees but Belle continues asking when prosecutors in Salem gained the ability to prosecute international cases (Thank you!).

Mark pipes up and Belle tells him to hold his water as she has everything under control. EJ admits he can’t prosecute Mark for murder but can get him for the fraudulent DNA tests. Belle laughs saying half of Salem would be incarcerated for ten years or more if rigging DNA tests were that serious of a crime (including Samantha Gene!). EJ agrees to reduce the sentence to five years after which Mark will be extradited to France. Belle counters with time served, community service, a hefty fine and no extradition. EJ thinks she’s insane but Belle stands her ground.

Endings

In the Salem PD lobby, EJ congratulates Belle while she thinks he needs to step up his game. They get flirty and EJ calls her Mrs. Brady. Belle informs him about the divorce, smiles and makes her exit (These two still have mad chemistry).

Aaron wants to take a road trip to Vancouver to see their mother. They all engage in a group hug when suddenly Mark walks up and joins in. He explains Aaron is responsible for helping him with his release. He now only must serve 18 months but wants to focus on being with his family until he turns himself in.

Chad, Jack and Jennifer Rose stand over Abigail’s grave with the time capsule. Just then, JJ arrives. JRo says Julie, Hope and Marie agreed they should take the time capsule and use it to memorialize Abigail. They explain to JJ they wanted to find a way for his sister to live on. They tell him about using the time capsule which they are going to bury in her grave. JJ pulls out a picture of them from childhood he carries with him. He begins to cry as he tells the story of a Halloween long ago. Jack opens the capsule and JJ places the picture inside. JRo hands Chad the box. He tells Abigail he loves her and wants her to rest in peace. The four stand over the grave and grieve the loss of their loved one.

