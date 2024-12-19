Half & Half Co-Stars Valarie Pettiford and Telma Hopkins Dish Working Together Again on Y&R

Valarie Pettiford, Telma Hopkins Monty Brinton/CBS; Sonja Flemming/CBS

It's a Half & Half reunion! Years after sharing the screen on the hit sitcom, actresses Valarie Pettiford and Telma Hopkins will both be on The Young and the Restless. Hopkins' character, private investigator Denise Tolliver, will be looking for Damian, the long-lost son of Pettiford's character Amy Lewis, at the request of Nate (Sean Dominic). The two actresses spoke to Woman's World about working together again.

Pettiford and Hopkins shared how much they enjoy collaborating. Pettiford mused:

Life is so good when I know she’s around, whether it’s on a set, walking down the street, or at an audition. I just love her so much. She’s my hero and always will be.

Asked if their Y&R alter egos will get along better than their Half & Half counterparts, Hopkins stated:

Oh, it’s totally different characters. I’m an investigator, so I’m out being nosy, and she’s a fabulous actress, so she’s out there boohooing and just carrying on, giving you drama.

While Denise won't cross paths on screen this time with Devon (played by Hopkins' former Family Matters co-star Bryton James), both women will get to work with Dominic. The actresses complimented the actor, saying he is beautiful both on the inside and the outside. Hopkins quipped: