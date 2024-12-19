Skip to main content

Michael Damian and Lauralee Bell Head Back to The Young and The Restless

Michael Damian (Danny) and Lauralee Bell (Christine) are making their way back to The Young and the Restless. Soap Opera Digest is reporting the duo will head back to Genoa City for two episodes as their characters return home, fresh off of Danny's "Rock On" tour.  According to the actors:

Will they make it in time to share a kiss? The duo kept it coy and maintain good things are coming. Are both Damian and Bell open to sticking around long-term? They said:

Look for Damian and Bell to appear Dec. 30 and Jan. 2.

