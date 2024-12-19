Michael Damian and Lauralee Bell Head Back to The Young and The Restless

Michael Damian, Lauralee Bell Photo Credit: Y&R/Elaine Lee Photography

Michael Damian (Danny) and Lauralee Bell (Christine) are making their way back to The Young and the Restless. Soap Opera Digest is reporting the duo will head back to Genoa City for two episodes as their characters return home, fresh off of Danny's "Rock On" tour. According to the actors:

Bell: Cricket leaves Danny’s tour a few days early to spend time with Nina [Tricia Cast] in Los Angeles. Due to a series of obstacles, Cricket and Danny spending time together during the holidays is suddenly at risk as they both try their hardest to make it back to Genoa City in time to ring in the new year together. Damian: Cricket and Danny are on his “Rock On” tour and look to spend the holidays with Daniel [Michael Graziadei], Lucy [Lily Brooks O'Briant], and friends and of course with each other. But their plans go awry and they get split up for a bit and hope to reunite in time for a New Year’s eve stroke-of-midnight kiss.

Will they make it in time to share a kiss? The duo kept it coy and maintain good things are coming. Are both Damian and Bell open to sticking around long-term? They said:

Bell: We both want to be back in Genoa City, now it’s up to the show and the writers! Damian: Well, as they say, there’s no place like home and I think it would be wonderful for Cricket and Danny to stay there together and live happy ever after.

Look for Damian and Bell to appear Dec. 30 and Jan. 2.