The Drew Barrymore Show's Ratings Increase by 25% Over Last Season

The Drew Barrymore Show is flying high in the ratings. According to The Wrap, the chatfest has seen its ratings grow by 25% in the current season. That means it's receiving an average of 2.5 million total viewers, per VideoAmp's live-plus-same-day syndication data; this information chronicles stats from the middle of September to the middle of November 2024.

Viewership of 2.5 million is up 25% from the average of 2.01 million last season. That increase is the largest for any syndicated program in the 2024-2025 season so far. Drew is continuing to succeed in other key demos, too. Viewership among women aged 18-49, adults aged 18-49, adults from 25-54, and women from 25-54 has increased by 19% in each category.

Drew is succeeding on social media, too, with Facebook viewers up 170%, TikTok views up 67%, and Instagram engagement up 120%. Thanks to this flourishing in the ratings, plus upgraded time slots and stations, Drew is now the second-most-watched syndicated chatfest out there.