The Drew Barrymore Show's Ratings Increase by 25% Over Last Season

Fans want more of Drew Barrymore!
Drew Barrymore

The Drew Barrymore Show is flying high in the ratings. According to The Wrap, the chatfest has seen its ratings grow by 25% in the current season. That means it's receiving an average of 2.5 million total viewers, per VideoAmp's live-plus-same-day syndication data; this information chronicles stats from the middle of September to the middle of November 2024.

Viewership of 2.5 million is up 25% from the average of 2.01 million last season. That increase is the largest for any syndicated program in the 2024-2025 season so far. Drew is continuing to succeed in other key demos, too. Viewership among women aged 18-49, adults aged 18-49, adults from 25-54, and women from 25-54 has increased by 19% in each category. 

Drew is succeeding on social media, too, with Facebook viewers up 170%, TikTok views up 67%, and Instagram engagement up 120%. Thanks to this flourishing in the ratings, plus upgraded time slots and stations, Drew is now the second-most-watched syndicated chatfest out there. 

