The Price is Right at Night Pays Tribute to Military and First Responders With Holiday Heroes Special

The Price is Right At Night to honor first responders and military with holiday heroes special

Photo Credit: CBS

The Price is Right returns to primetime this month to honor first responders and those in the military. The Price is Right at Night returns on Christmas Eve to pay tribute to those who serve the country throughout the year with a "Holiday Heroes" special episode. TPIR host Drew Carey invites firefighters, first responders, members of the military and police officers to play for prizes such as cars, cash prize up to $250,000 and a family vacation.

Get a view of what's to come below!

The Price is Right at Night airs Dec. 24th at 9 PM EST on CBS and can also be viewed live via Paramount+ for premium subscribers.