Today Show Reveals 'Hoda-bration' With Live Audience For Hoda Kotb's Last Episode

Today

Hoda Kotb’s final episode co-hosting the Today Show is coming up soon. According to Today.com, the Jan. 10 ep will be a "Hoda-bration"!

The whole week of shows leading up to Kotb's final ep will be a celebration of her tenure on Today. And on Jan. 10 only, the fourth hour of Today (also known as Today with Hoda & Jenna) will include a live audience. That means you can be among the lucky fans in attendance in New York! You can request tickets and learn more about the opportunity.

Kotb announced her departure from the morning show in September. In November, it was announced that Craig Melvin would take her place as a co-anchor.