The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Brooke Accepts the Role of Forrester CEO

Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke, Hope and Carter continue their discussion in the Forrester Creations main office. Brooke thinks Ridge will lose his s*** if she were to take on the role of CEO. Carter gets it but can’t be concerned with Ridge’s ego as he needs to do what’s best for the company. Hope adds there is no one more qualified for the job. Carter concurs noting she’s even more qualified than both Ridge and Steffy.

Carter notes Brooke’s experience on both the creative and business side of Forrester. In addition, he believes she will be able to unify the broken company. Hope gets how overwhelming the situation must be. Carter asks if she needs more time but Brooke stops them saying she will accept the position.

