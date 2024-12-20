Days of Our Lives Recap: Javi Pushes Gabi in JJ’s Direction

Cherie Jimenez

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Holly and Tate find out they made an A on their project and celebrate with a kiss. Holly realizes she has to go as she has a ton of Christmas shopping to do. They both discuss spending their first holiday season together before she makes her exit.

Aaron arrives and Tate tells him that he made an A on the project. Afterwards, they get into Tate and Holly: The Miniseries before Aaron says he has to leave town to see his mother in Vancouver. He doesn’t know when he’ll return but wanted to tell Tate what a good friend he has been. They exchange I miss yous, enjoy a bro hug, and Aaron exits (Added detail, the Greene family is Jewish!).

Horton House: JJ arrives and Julie scolds him about running off with Gabi Hernandez. JJ explains how above and beyond Gabi went to help them find Abigail. Julie thinks JJ is like Doug and finds the good in everyone. She decides not to tell him about the time Gabi tried to kill her by throwing her down the stairs.

They shift topics and JJ thanks Julie for allowing them to use the time capsule to memorialize Abigail. Julie thinks it’s going to good use but still wonders who took her grandmother’s necklace. On cue, nuDoug walks in and Julie introduces him to JJ. He offers to show NuDoug around but not before asking Julie about the necklace.

Julie tells JJ all about the necklace and how the family thinks Steven was responsible, especially when they caught him talking to Leo. NuDoug’s ears perk up and he asks about Leo. Julie explains him to be a local ne’er-do-well. JJ channel his inner self-righteous Horton and thinks Steven must be guilty if he was around Leo. With that nuDoug decides it’s time to take a walk and makes a quick exit.

Hernandez Place: Gabi is cooking when Javi walks in and they embrace. Gabi updates Javi on her adventures. Javi immediately realizes there is something between his cousin and JJ. She denies the connection and says she was solely focused on Clyde Weston. Javi isn’t buying what she’s selling and asks for all the details. Gabi admits she was once more than friends with JJ but no longer has the hots for him.

Javi continues grilling Gabi after he learns they shared a hotel room and asks to see JJ’s picture. She pulls one up on her phone and Javi notes he’s hot and wonders what’s stopping her from hopping on the ride.

Gabi admits JJ asked her out for a drink and assumes he’ll call if interested. Javi thinks she needs to be more proactive, grabs her phone and sends a quick text.

Salem Cemetery: Chad sits by Abigail’s grave when he’s distracted by a noise. Cat walks up and Chad tells her about the time capsule memorial. She tries to leave but Chad stops her saying he’s glad she’s there and asks for an update on her mother. Cat tells him about reuniting with her family but has no updates on mama Greene. She treads carefully as she says she also saw Mark.

Cat explains why Mark is out of jail and says he will eventually go to prison for 18 months. She wanted to see him to say goodbye before she leaves. Chad says he realizes what Cat and her family have been through and is happy they will be reunited. She thanks him for his grace and kindness and once again apologizes for what she and her brother put Chad through. With that, Cat makes her exit.

Horton Square: Holly runs into Leo and he learns the story of her being named on Christmas Eve. Leo goes on one of his rants before Holly explains she’s shopping for Tate and the rest of her family.

They get into talking about her reunion with Tate. She tells him all about their breakup and his time with Sophia, including how Tate said her name during sexy time. Leo is horrified for Sophia but happy for Holly. He tells Holly to enjoy it while it lasts. Leo uses his own experiences to illustrate how most fairytales don’t last. He likes her and wants to protect her from a world of hurt. With that, Leo makes a merry exit to the Salem Inn.

Horton House: JJ gets a text from Gabi asking him to meet up for a drink.

Endings

Chad tells Abigail he feels like she’s with him, says he loves her and wishes her good night.

Cat stands outside the Brady Pub and flashes back to Vancouver and telling Chad she cares about him. Just then, Aaron arrives and they decide to grab Felicity and head to the airport.

Gabi is irritated with Javi and also notes there’s been no response.

JJ stares at his phone long enough for Julie to inquire. He lies and says it’s from work as he sips his tea.

Gabi is ranting when she gets a response from JJ saying he’s ready that very evening.

Leo goes through his purchases when nuDoug arrives. He pulls out the necklace and says he needs help selling it.

Tate gets a call from Holly who is still shopping in the square. He asks if everything is ok, and she explains a bit about her run-in with Leo. With that, they hang up and Sophia arrives at the door looking pale and tragic. She asks to come in turns and says she’s pregnant.

