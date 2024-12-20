Days of Our Lives Recap: Sophia and Tate Contemplate an Abortion

Madelyn Kientz

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem Inn – Leo’s Room: NuDoug hands Leo the necklace who quickly determines the necklace is real. NuDoug asks if he can sell it and says how he knows about Abigail’s jewelry. Leo tries to get all chatty, but NuDoug has one goal.

Leo asks if he got the necklace from Steven. NuDoug says he took the necklace. Further, he took the necklace from his grandfather’s wife. Leo is stunned to learn he is Doug Williams III, who explains no one knew he existed until recently. Leo pushes and asks why he took the necklace. He hesitates and Leo tells “Dougie III” he doesn’t have all day. Dougie III says he owes someone a lot of money. He explains how he learned about the necklace and took the opportunity to snag it. Dougie III wishes he could put it back but also needs the cash to pay his debts.

Leo is clearly moved as Dougie III gives him the puppy dog eyes. He agrees to do his best to find a buyer and tells him to leave the necklace with him (Oh Leo…). Dougie III realizes he has not choice and agrees.

Brady Pub – Ava’s Place: Brady arrives to pickup Ava and says she looks stunning. She smiles and Brady helps her put on her necklace. Just then, he notices he doesn’t have the tickets to The Nutcracker. Ava wonders if maybe Kristen took them. Brady takes out his phone and tries to order more tickets only to realize it’s sold out. Ava is cool with the situation and Brady says he still wants to hang together. He thinks they should bring The Nutcracker to her room (giggle).

Brady and Ava make commentary on The Nutcracker whilst eating takeout. The both admit they’ve lost the plot when they both realize they hate the ballet. Brady grabs the clicker and turns on Christmas Vacation. After they flirt and enjoy the movie, the wi-fi goes out. Brady would like a do-over and Ava agrees, as long as they don’t tell Kristen. With that, Ava walks Brady to the door and they clearly consider a kiss before he leaves.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Sophia tells Tate she’s pregnant. Tate tells her to pump the breaks and asks if she took the test. Sophia says she took three and they were all positive. He doesn’t understand as they used a condom. Sophia explains how babies are made and confirms, once again, she is pregnant.

Tate grabs Sophia a water to celebrate her stomach as she’s freaking out about telling her parents. He very carefully approaches the topic of termination and says he’ll support whatever decision she makes. Sophia says she can’t consider an abortion as she doesn’t have a choice. In their state, parental consent is required when you’re under eighteen. Sophia explains her parents will freak out as they don’t even know she’s kissed a boy. Her parents believe abortion is a sin and don’t even believe in birth control. Tate wonders if they could go to another state. He explains he has money and transportation. If she wants to terminate, they will do it together.

Sophia worries her parents will kill them but Tate assures her they can make it work. She asks about Holly and Tate says he doesn’t want her to find out. Sophia says she won’t tell anyone but then wonders why this situation is now suddenly about Holly. Sophia decides it’s time to get home and says she wasn’t certain he would step up. Tate promises to take care of her and says they’re in this situation together. With that, she exits.

Horton Square: Maggie and Holly enjoy cocoa and chat about Tate. Holly seems skeptical about her new relationship and says she ran into Leo, and he got into her head. Maggie asks questions and Holly explains how Leo helped her and Tate a while back. During their conversation, Leo got jaded about relationships and it got her questioning her situation with Tate. Maggie encourages Holly to live in the moment and she agrees to try.

Maggie pushes forward and notes how Nicole isn’t in town and mentions birth control. Holly is shocked and says they aren’t doing the deed. She just wishes he hadn’t gotten sexy with Sophia. Holly tells her the entire story about her friendship with Sophia and the debacle with Tate. Maggie tries to center her granddaughter, but it still pains her to know his first time was with Sophia (do we know it was his first time?). Maggie says there should be no pressure for them “to do it” and notes there are some possible consequences with which she doesn’t want to deal.

Horton House: Jennifer Rose arrives and sits with Julie. She thanks her for letting the family use the time capsule and Julie updates her on the conversation with JJ. JRo begins to ask questions about NuDoug. When Julie inquires, JRo explains Hope doesn’t trust him and she promised to watch out for her. Julie remembers how Hope called NuDoug’s father and wonders why Hope is skeptical. JRo knows nothing about Hope’s concerns. Julie wonders if it’s because NuDoug was in jail. JRo is a bit beside herself as her face fills with judgement (I love how Julie called her Jennifer Rose to call her out!). JRo thinks NuDoug took the necklace. Julie says there’s no way NuDoug took the necklace as she met him after the funeral when the necklace was already gone.

Endings

Leo plays with the diamond necklace pretending he is royalty.

Dougie III returns home and finds JRo talking to Julie. He presents them with goodies from Sweet Bits as JRo looks him up and down. Julie and Dougie III embrace whilst JRo stares daggers.

Holly thanks Maggie for the advice. They hop up and decide to continue their holiday shopping. Just then, Sophia arrives and Holly introduces her to her grandmother. Holly gets snarky when Sophia asks about Tate. Sophia continues being polite and makes her exit.

Brady returns home and finds Tater Tot somewhat preoccupied.

Ava sits on her bed and receives a text from an unknown number asking about her date.

