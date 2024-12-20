Perkie’s Observations: Curtis Reveals the Plan to Dethrone Drew on General Hospital

Donnell Turner

On today's General Hospital recap:

Half naked Jordan runs into half naked Isaiah in the spa steam room and points out he’s in the women's steam room. He tries to leave but of course the door is locked. They bang on the door until someone hears them and offers to get help. The two make small talk until a fireman lets them out.

Brook Lynn and Gio wrap presents for the kids (like a good mom and son). She wonders why he's not out enjoying life, but he says he hasn't had time to make new friends. He says she sounds like his mom. (Ouch, I have a headache from the anvils falling)

Jason thanks Sasha for having snacks for the kids. Sasha thanks him for saving her life and the two talk about Holly and Jason's rescue. The two talk about Jason's past and he says he's only here for Danny's sake.

Martin has papers for Michael but runs into Tracy who figures out the papers are from Willow. She tells him to warn Nina and Willow they won't survive against the Quartermaines. Martin praises Willow but Tracy points out she's a cheating cheater who cheats while Michael is purer than the driven snow.

Tracy confronts Jason for his entitlement in moving back in. Jason says he's here for Danny and he's trying to get along with everyone. Tracy is impressed he's never pretended to be someone he's not and has shown himself to be the true Quartermaine.

Josslyn runs into Cameron and the two share a hug. He asks about Dex and she tells him about Dex' death. Cameron offers his condolences and another hug. Cameron introduces Gretchen before the two head off. Josslyn sees Dex in his police blues but when she looks back, he's gone.

Nina tells Willow she hired Martin to be proactive which shocks Willow. She's certain she and Michael will find a compromise, but Nina reminds her the Quartermaines and Corinthos families don't compromise (there's also that pesky Spencer). She says no one from Michael's family can help her, but Willow says Drew is there for her. Nina tells her not to rely on him and she needs to stop seeing him.

Willow says Drew will be alone for Christmas and has invited him to join them. Nina thinks it's a terrible idea, but Willow doesn't want to hear it. Nina agrees to let Drew and Scout spend time with them and promises to always be there for Willow.

Drew confronts Curtis about the issues with Aurora but Curtis tells him to talk to CEO Michael. Drew is surprised Curtis knows the truth and says he was planning on giving him the wellness division again. Drew realizes he let the company tank on purpose and wants to fire Curtis.

Curtis says Michael has named him CEO and Drew realizes they're both stealing the company from him. Curtis says Drew lied to him, but Drew says he's going to have him removed. Curtis says Michael signed a contract and says Drew strung him along only to give it to Michael because he's been sleeping with Willow. Drew says he won't let Curtis take what he built from the ground up.

Michael's getting ready to send out a press release announcing Curtis as the new CEO when Chase checks in with him. Michael finds it ironic Drew is doing to him what he did to Chase. Chase doesn't see it that way, claiming Michael is a good guy.

Michael says he didn't want the video to come out because he was worried it would blow up his marriage, but now it's out. Michael says he and Willow can't be honest with each other which is what draws her to Drew. Chase says Willow had a hard past and Michael thinks he can eventually forgive her, but he's going to make Drew pay.

Martin finds Michael and serves him with separation papers.

