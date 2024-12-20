GH's Katelyn MacMullen Dishes Aftermath of Drew and Willow's Affair Reveal And Status With Michael

Things don't look too good for General Hospital's Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) these days. Her marriage to Michael (Chad Duell) has blown to bits after her affair with his uncle Drew (Cameron Mathison) was revealed in spectacular fashion at the Quartermaine Christmas party for all the Qs to see on television! Could this be the end for Michael and Willow's marriage? GH's MacMullen gave Soap Opera Digest her thoughts.

Digest: Does Willow feel like all hope is lost between her and Michael, or does she think is there a chance they could bounce back from this? MacMullen: I think there is hope for that. They haven’t gotten a genuine one-on-one chance to process this at all. I think there are hints throughout the story that they do still love each other and even though all this stuff has gone down, there is a part of them that is like, “Maybe we can work this out.” Anything is possible.

Could there be anything with Drew? Willow did invite him to spend the holidays with her and her mom Nina (Cynthia Watros), AKA the other woman Drew was sleeping with that she doesn't know about.