GH's Katelyn MacMullen Dishes Aftermath of Drew and Willow's Affair Reveal And Status With Michael
GH's Katelyn MacMullen talks about where things stand between Drew/Willow/Michael.
Things don't look too good for General Hospital's Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) these days. Her marriage to Michael (Chad Duell) has blown to bits after her affair with his uncle Drew (Cameron Mathison) was revealed in spectacular fashion at the Quartermaine Christmas party for all the Qs to see on television! Could this be the end for Michael and Willow's marriage? GH's MacMullen gave Soap Opera Digest her thoughts.
Could there be anything with Drew? Willow did invite him to spend the holidays with her and her mom Nina (Cynthia Watros), AKA the other woman Drew was sleeping with that she doesn't know about.
