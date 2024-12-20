The Talk EP Rob Crabbe Delves Into Decision Not to Bring Back Ex-Hosts For Finale

Cliff Lipson/CBS

The Talk isn't bringing back all of its former co-hosts for its series finale (airing today, Dec. 20). The ex-hosts will indeed be included in a farewell bit featured on the show, but EP Rob Crabbe explained to Deadline that he wanted to keep the focus on the current roster .

The Talk is hosted by Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Natalie Morales. Crabbe said:

The show at its core is about these five people who get along very well, who enjoy being with each other and get to share their opinions on television every day. I didn’t want to go away from the core tenet of the show.

Each of the five episodes during the finale week has been dedicated to taking a look back at one current host's time on the show. The last one will feature Underwood. Crabbe noted:

We reversed the chronological order, starting with who has been here the shortest to who has been here the longest. That was something that was important, that each of the hosts have a real moment in the spotlight. And we didn’t show the hosts their retrospectives so that we could see their reactions in real time.

The focus on today's episode will be on the hosts and longtime fans, rather than celeb guests (although pal of the program Howie Mandel will indeed stop by). Crabbe mused:

This show has a loyal audience unlike anything I’ve ever seen. We wanted people who have attended a lot of shows over the 15 seasons to have an opportunity to say their own goodbyes. The majority of the audience will be the longtime fans. The audience is sort of the sixth host of the show and they know the hosts very well. They participate and they’re cheering. For some, it’s a routine in their lives. We’ve tried to feature a few of ’em, actually, over the past few weeks because their stories are amazing. There’s a couple of people who met in the audience and ended up getting married.

The Talk's finale airs today, Dec. 20, at 2 PM EST on CBS