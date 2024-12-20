The Talk EP Rob Crabbe Delves Into Decision Not to Bring Back Ex-Hosts For Finale
The Talk isn't bringing back all of its former co-hosts for its series finale (airing today, Dec. 20). The ex-hosts will indeed be included in a farewell bit featured on the show, but EP Rob Crabbe explained to Deadline that he wanted to keep the focus on the current roster .
The Talk is hosted by Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Natalie Morales. Crabbe said:
Recommended Articles
Each of the five episodes during the finale week has been dedicated to taking a look back at one current host's time on the show. The last one will feature Underwood. Crabbe noted:
The focus on today's episode will be on the hosts and longtime fans, rather than celeb guests (although pal of the program Howie Mandel will indeed stop by). Crabbe mused:
The Talk's finale airs today, Dec. 20, at 2 PM EST on CBS