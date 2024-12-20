Skip to main content

The Talk EP Rob Crabbe Delves Into Decision Not to Bring Back Ex-Hosts For Finale

The Talk's finale airs today, Dec. 20, at 2 PM EST on CBS
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell, Natalie Morales, The Talk

The Talk isn't bringing back all of its former co-hosts for its series finale (airing today, Dec. 20). The ex-hosts will indeed be included in a farewell bit featured on the show, but EP Rob Crabbe explained to Deadline that he wanted to keep the focus on the current roster .

The Talk is hosted by Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Natalie Morales. Crabbe said:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Each of the five episodes during the finale week has been dedicated to taking a look back at one current host's time on the show. The last one will feature Underwood. Crabbe noted:

The focus on today's episode will be on the hosts and longtime fans, rather than celeb guests (although pal of the program Howie Mandel will indeed stop by). Crabbe mused:

The Talk's finale airs today, Dec. 20, at 2 PM EST on CBS

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell, Natalie Morales, The Talk
Talk Shows

The Talk Renewed For Season 13

By Jillian BoweComment
Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Natalie Morales, The Talk, The Price is Right
Talk Shows

The Talk Co-Hosts Head to The Price Is Right at Night

By Carly SilverComment
Sheryl Underwood, The Talk Outside
Talk Shows

The Talk Heads For The Great Outdoors With Phil Keoghan

By Carly SilverComment
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood, CBS Mornings, The Talk
Talk Shows

WATCH: The Talk Discusses Having Men on Panel: "It Was Missing in Daytime" (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverComment