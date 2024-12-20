Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate and Audra Set Out To Find His Brother

Nate and Audra search for his brother Damian on The Young and the Restless
Sean Dominic and Zuleyka Silver

Sean Dominic and Zuleyka Silver

Victor: The mustache (Eric Braeden) reminds his family what Christmas is all about. Later, Victor gives the green light to Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) romance.

Michael/Lauren: The Fenmore-Baldwin family (Christian Le Blanc and Tracey Bregman) holiday plans hit a snag.

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) gets a surprising guest.

Diane: Mrs. Abbott (Susan Walters) tries to smooth things over with Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Will the Abbott sisters give her a chance?

Nate/Audra: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) and the executive minx (Zuleyka Silver) search for his brother Damian.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) spreads the joy of the holidays. Billy (Jason Thompson) approaches Phyllis with an offer she can’t refuse. Will she take it?

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) gets a touching gift from Jack (Peter Bergman).

Adam: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) receives troubling news from Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

Chance/Summer: The couple (Conner Floyd and Allison Lanier) talks about where their relationship stands.

Daniel: The artist (Michael Graziadei) questions Nick (Joshua Morrow) about standing by Sharon.

