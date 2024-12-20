The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate and Audra Set Out To Find His Brother

Nate and Audra search for his brother Damian on The Young and the Restless

Sean Dominic and Zuleyka Silver

Victor: The mustache (Eric Braeden) reminds his family what Christmas is all about. Later, Victor gives the green light to Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) romance.

Michael/Lauren: The Fenmore-Baldwin family (Christian Le Blanc and Tracey Bregman) holiday plans hit a snag.

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) gets a surprising guest.

Diane: Mrs. Abbott (Susan Walters) tries to smooth things over with Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Will the Abbott sisters give her a chance?

Nate/Audra: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) and the executive minx (Zuleyka Silver) search for his brother Damian.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) spreads the joy of the holidays. Billy (Jason Thompson) approaches Phyllis with an offer she can’t refuse. Will she take it?

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) gets a touching gift from Jack (Peter Bergman).

Adam: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) receives troubling news from Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

Chance/Summer: The couple (Conner Floyd and Allison Lanier) talks about where their relationship stands.

Daniel: The artist (Michael Graziadei) questions Nick (Joshua Morrow) about standing by Sharon.