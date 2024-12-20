Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless to Air Classic Ep on Christmas Day

Y&R to air a throwback episode on Christmas Day
The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless is cracking open its archives for the Christmas holiday. Instead of a brand new episode, Y&R will air the Dec. 24, 1984 episode on Christmas day. It features Victor (Eric Braeden) torn between Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Meanwhile Lauren (Tracey Bregman) has a tough time getting close to Paul (Doug Davidson) and Danny (Michael Damian) hopes for a Christmas miracle.

