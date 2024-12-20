The Young and the Restless Recap: Nate Agrees to Head to Los Angeles to Find His Brother

Sean Dominic

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nate, Amy, and Denise are chatting at Crimson Lights. Nate tells Amy they will go to Los Angeles and fetch Damian. He explains he filled in Devon and Lily, who are good with him going. He tells his aunt to pack her bags and get ready to go. Amy hesitates and says she thinks it would be best for Nate to approach Damian by himself. She notes they have no clue how he will react to seeing his mother and might be angry they tracked him down. Nate says Damien is her son and she hasn’t seen him in a long time. He assumed she would want to go. In addition, Damien doesn’t know him and will have every reason to be suspect of a stranger claiming to be his brother. She hesitates again and Nate presses for the real reason she’s hesitant to go with him to approach her son.

