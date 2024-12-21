The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Zende Learns Brooke Is Actually Team Forrester

Delon de Metz

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke and Zende are having a secret chat in the Forrester main office. She tells him to keep quiet about what he knows. Zende doesn’t really understand what’s going on. That being said, if Brooke has a plan to re-take the family company, he’s all in. Brooke says the only reason she took the CEO job was to be in a position to influence Carter. She believes Carter and Hope should be at Forrester Creations but under the leadership of Ridge and Steffy as co-CEOs (again, we’ve just totally dropped how Ridge made Brooke co-CEO so he could focus on being lead designer). She promises Zende to return Forrester Creations to his grandfather.

Ridge and Taylor are having a conversation in Brooke’s living room (why?). He smiles lovingly at his ex-wife and says she arrived when he needed her most.

