Perkie’s Observations: Sonny Targets Drew’s Problematic Behind on General Hospital

Kristina tells Alexis she's spending Christmas Eve with Sonny in order to avoid Molly. Kristina swears she's trying to accept the baby's death but can't be here now. Alexis says she hopes her girls will be close again.

Diane stops by Alexis’ before heading out vacation. Alexis says she's trying to make things normal for her girls and misses Sam. She says nothing is working with trying to fix her girls, but Diane says it's time to focus on herself while she grieves Sam. Diane tells her to put her grievances against Ric aside, for Molly's sake.

Michael admits to Sasha it's lonely at the house without the kids but he's having breakfast with them tomorrow.

Nina is not happy to find Drew at the apartment, but he says Willow invited him. Nina summons Ava and Ric and complains to about smarmy Drew. Nina wants to get drunk, but Ava warns her to keep her head around Drew. Ava tells her not to alienate Willow. Ric is introduced to Willow and Drew and mentions how Drew is out at Aurora.

Drew admits Michael stole the company from under him and made Curtis CEO which thrills Nina. (anyone notice RH's adlib of Ric looking awkward and heading over to the bar and grabbing an entire bottle of alcohol!!)

Willow feels terrible but Drew says he's just glad Michael's not coming after her. She says she doesn't know Michael at all. Willow toasts Nina for hosting Christmas Eve and how grateful she is to have her mother support her.

Ric and Ava make flirty small talk and almost share a kiss but are interrupted by Alexis calling to ask him to come over.

Laura runs into Trina and is happy she's back at PCU and is moving on. She says Spencer would be happy and is certain she'll find love again. Kai and Trina discuss their project and how they can work on it after the holidays.

Anna asks Laura if Lulu knows about Charlotte's shooting. Laura says shes waiting until Charlotte gets home to tell her and reminds Anna it was an accident. Brennan runs into Anna and brings up Carly planting the bug but says there are no hard feelings.

Marshall is in town for a visit with the Ashfords. Trina gets home and Curtis announces he's the permanent CEO of Aurora. Curtis says Drew tried to double cross him, but he and Michael ended it. Curtis reassures them Michael signed an iron clad contract. Curtis admits to Portia he hates he lost Drew's friendship over this. The Ashfords toast their accomplishments for the year and give thanks.

James is sad to hear Cody won't be joining the Scorpio family Christmas. Felicia calls Sasha and asks if she'll be ok if they reissue an invitation to Cody. Sasha tells Cody he was invited to the Scorpio dinner, and they need to get used to seeing each other at family gatherings. Cody doesn't want to go, but she says he'll be disappointing Mac and James and deserves to be with his family.

Anna heads to Maxie's as well as Sasha who has to give them the bad news Cody is not coming. Mac promises to take James to see Cody in the new year. Cody does eventually decide to pull up his big boy socks and show up.

Carly updates Sonny that Willow and Drew slept together, causing her and Michael to separate. Sonny says Drew is going to pay for what he's done. He offers Josslyn his condolences about Dex. Josslyn calls a truce and the two share a hug.

Michael and Kristina head to Carly's where Sonny checks in on Michael. He is not happy Michael let Willow take the kids. Sonny says he regrets using Michael and Morgan against Carly, and admits it was wrong to hurt everyone. Michael follow up by telling Sonny how he stole Aurora from Drew.

Kristina offers Josslyn her condolences about Dex.

Brennan runs into Carly and the two make up and she brings him home for the family dinner. Brennan introduces himself to Sonny.

