The Young and the Restless Recap: Ian Spies on Mariah and Tessa

Ray Wise, Camryn Grimes

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Jordan is enjoying an adult beverage when she flashes back to her time in prison when Ian Ward (masquerading as a priest) paid her a visit. She can’t believe he isn’t threatened by being around all the “convicts.” Ian says he doesn’t scare so easily and refers to her as his friend. Jordan is trying to wrap her head around the concept of a friend as no one has come to see her, no friends, no family and not a peep from that ungrateful Claire. Her niece abandoned her for Genoa City and the Newman money. Ian asks what Jordan would do with a second chance at Genoa City. She thinks he wants her to say she’ll turn the other cheek and make amends. Ian says amends is what God would want but he knows it’s not what in Jordan’s heart. In real-time, Jordan reflects and continues to drink.

Someone (presumably Ian Ward) stands outside Society watching the goings on inside. At the bar, Mariah updates Tessa on Sharon’s hypnosis. Mariah was skeptical but is thrilled it seems to be working as she remembered she didn’t kill Heather. Tessa wonders who did but Mariah focuses on the relief they all feel that Sharon could be exonerated. Just then, Ian Ward is shown standing in the window.

