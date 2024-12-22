The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will and Katie go to War Over Electra’s Dismissal

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of December 23-27, 2024

Crew Morrow

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

The Forrester family celebrates the holiday season.

Zende (Delon de Metz) becomes a key player in the corporate battle for Forrester Creations.

Bill (Don Diamont) is stunned by what he discovers when he visits Luna (Lisa Yamada) in prison.

Remy’s (Christian Weissmann) obsession stuns Electra (Laneya Grace).

Pam (Alley Mills) makes an appearance at Forrester Creations.

The Logan family comes together for the holiday season.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) returns to town.

Will (Crew Morrow) and Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) want answers about Electra.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor’s (Rebecca Budig) reunion stuns Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Fanny Grayson (Elsa Esnoult) returns to Forrester with an idea for a new product.

Will and Katie (Heather Tom) go to war over Electra.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!