Days of Our Lives Promo: The Hortons and Their Extended Family Celebrate Christmas

It’s the holiday season in Salem which means the entire town will be celebrating! Let’s get into it…

Julie (Susan Seaforth-Hayes) tells Dougie III (Peyton Meyer) he’s about to experience his first Horton Christmas. The family begins to arrive and we see Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) , Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), Victoria and Xander (Paul Telfer) arrive. Next up, we head to the living room and encounter Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves), JJ (Casey Moss) and Jack (Matthew Ashford). Julie joins the party and opens the box of family ornaments (fortunately saved from the fire!).

At the Price/Carver residence, Abe (James Reynolds) asks who wants to open presents. Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) have returned with Jules and Carver!

At the DiMera mansion, Brady (Eric Martsolf) gives our favorite bad girl, Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) a lovely gift.

At the Kiriakis mansion, Xander wants to see what he can do to put Sarah on Santa’s naughty list. With that, they hit the sheets.

Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) asks Stephanie (Abigail Klein) if she wants to go out on a date.

We get a flash of Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Paulina Jackée Harry) and Lani at the hospital hosting the Christmas celebration for the children.

Tate (Leo Howard) is at the Brady Pub and surprises Holly (Ashley Puzemis). They take a seat, and he declares his love for her (but doesn’t tell her about the bun in Sophia’s (Madelyn Kientz) oven!).

A flash of Marlena (Deidre Hall) engaging in a holiday hug!

As JRo and Maggie watch, Jack puts out his hand to Xander and says, “Merry Christmas, old friend.” With that, they hug (and I melt into a pool of mushy goo).

The Hortons and their extended family are all gathered together, and we hear Julie telling Dougie III, Christmas is about coming home. The place where they all begin.

