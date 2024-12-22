Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Marlena Leans on Brady When She Misses John

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of December 23-27, 2024
Dr. Marlena Evans, Days of Our Lives

Deidre Hall

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Paulina (Jackée Harry) provides Jada (Elia Cantù) with some words of wisdom.

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and JJ (Casey Moss) get a little closer.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) leans on Brady (Eric Martsolf) when she misses John.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Julie Gives JJ the Business for Messing With Gabi

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) has questions for Dougie III (Peyton Meyer).

Belle (Martha Madison) receives an impressive job offer.

Ava (Tamara Braun) approaches Steve (Stephen Nichols) for assistance.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0457
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Welcome to the Gun Show

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0909
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Marlena and John Celebrate Their Anniversary

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0453
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Jada Asks Shawn to Return to the Salem PD

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Brady Black, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Brady Takes His Anger Out on Philip’s Face

By Joshua BaldwinComment