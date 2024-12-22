Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Marlena Leans on Brady When She Misses John

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of December 23-27, 2024

Deidre Hall

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Paulina (Jackée Harry) provides Jada (Elia Cantù) with some words of wisdom.

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and JJ (Casey Moss) get a little closer.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) leans on Brady (Eric Martsolf) when she misses John.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) has questions for Dougie III (Peyton Meyer).

Belle (Martha Madison) receives an impressive job offer.

Ava (Tamara Braun) approaches Steve (Stephen Nichols) for assistance.

