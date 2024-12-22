General Hospital Spoilers: Ava Receives Crucial Information

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of December 23-27, 2024

Maura West

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is horrified.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) threatens everyone.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) doesn’t know just what to think.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) begins dealing with Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) issues a warning to Sonny.

Dex’ autopsy report is issued just as funeral arrangements are determined.

Ava (Maura West) receives crucial information.

Lulu (Alex Havins) has trouble adjusting to real life.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) makes a proposition.

