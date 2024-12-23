Blake Lively Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against It Ends With Us Co-Star Justin Baldoni

The actress filed a serious suit against the Jane the Virgin actor

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Nicole Rivelli, Sony Pictures

Earlier this year, rumors swirled about an alleged feud between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham, The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-Rafael, Jane the Virgin) and Blake Lively (ex-Serena, Gossip Girl). Now, Lively has sued multiple entities and people, including Wayfarer Studios and Baldoni. Per TMZ, among Lively's allegations include claims of sexual harassment and a "coordinated effort to destroy her reputation."

RELATED: It Ends With Us: Daytime and Jane The Virgin Star Justin Baldoni Allegedly Feuding with Blake Lively

TMZ got a copy of the lawsuit, which includes mention of a meeting to address the difficult work environment. The movie's leads, as well as Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, attended. The meeting was allegedly called to address on-set conduct by some people, including Baldoni; Lively reportedly requested things like Baldoni not discussing his addiction to pornography, not discussing cast and crew's genitals, and:

no more adding of sex scenes, oral sex or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project.

The lawsuit says these demands were agreed to, but there were allegedly other creative differences over the project between Lively and Baldoni (also the director). The two allegedly disagreed on how to promote It Ends With Us, with Lively sticking to the marketing plan, discussing her character's resilience, and Baldoni reportedly veering off course by putting emphasis on domestic violence.

From that point, Lively alleged that Baldoni and his publicist tried to destroy her reputation via "social manipulation." The lawsuit featured a text message from Baldoni's PR expert to the studio's publicist; it reportedly read:

We can't write we will destroy her.

Lively claimed that all of this has caused her and her family distress and hurt her business.

In response to Lively's lawsuit, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freeman, clapped back, saying this was an attempt by Lively to remedy her reputation. He claimed that these allegations were:

false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt.

Freeman also claimed that Lively made life on set difficult, threatening not to show up or promote the flick.

Meanwhile, Colleen Hoover, author of the book on which It Ends With Us the film was based, posted a message on her Instagram stories supporting Lively. She linked to coverage of the lawsuit. See her message below.

The New York Times published Lively's suit against Wayfarer Studios, which can be read here. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldoni has reportedly been dropped by his agency, WME (which still represents Reynolds and Lively), after Lively filed the suit on Friday.