Braedyn Bruner Talks Joining General Hospital as Recast Emma
The legacy character is back in town!
Guess who's coming home for Christmas? That's right; it's General Hospital's Emma! The beloved legacy character has been recast, and daytime newcomer Braedyn Bruner now holds the role, reports TV Insider. Bruner will make her GH debut today, Dec. 23.
Bruner did her research on past portrayals of Emma, including Brooklyn Rae Silzer's depiction of the character. She told the site of preparing for the role:
Bruner has enjoyed working with Port Charles veteran Hughes (AKA Emma's maternal grandmother, Anna). The young actress detailed:
How would Bruner describe an all-grown-up Emma? She said: