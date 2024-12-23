Guess who's coming home for Christmas? That's right; it's General Hospital's Emma! The beloved legacy character has been recast, and daytime newcomer Braedyn Bruner now holds the role, reports TV Insider. Bruner will make her GH debut today, Dec. 23.

Bruner did her research on past portrayals of Emma, including Brooklyn Rae Silzer's depiction of the character. She told the site of preparing for the role:

Part of the audition process for me was going back and watching old episodes and YouTube videos of what I could find of Robin [Kimberly McCullough] and Patrick [Jason Thompson] and what their relationship was like with Emma and also what Emma’s relationship was like with Anna [Finola Hughes]. I started with her birth scene and then as she’s grown up to understand her relationships with everyone in Port Charles. Pulling from that has been really important for me.

Bruner has enjoyed working with Port Charles veteran Hughes (AKA Emma's maternal grandmother, Anna). The young actress detailed:

I think we operate on the same level, approaching scenes with a lot of play, which is really exciting and fun. But she is obviously incredibly versed and experienced in this universe, so she has shown me the ropes for sure. And any time I have a question, she answers me. After she found out I got the job, she called me and kind of gave me the lowdown on everything, which was really nice. And she’ll text me and call me and she’s just been incredible; such a joy to work with.

How would Bruner describe an all-grown-up Emma? She said: