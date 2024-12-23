Perkie’s Observations: Lulu Sneaks Away to Snatch Charlotte on General Hospital

Alexa Havins

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Christmas Eve continues in various households...

At the Quartermaines, Ned tells Jason he's grateful Jason has decided to move back in and how happy Monica must be. Jason says he moved back in for Danny and Ned says Edward believed in him.

Tracy tells Lulu she can't go looking for Charlotte on her own, but Lulu says she'll do everything to find her. Tracy tells her to wait for the authorities and not to forget about Rocco. Brook Lynn complains to Chase about Lulu and how she always needs to be the center of attention. Chase says he once had a crush on Lulu, but that Brook Lynn is the person for him.

Ned and Tracy celebrate Michael taking over Aurora from Drew. Lois joins them and the three discuss Chase and Brook Lynn's possible future baby. Ned's anxious since it will be his first grandchild (ow, that anvil hurt me). Ned plays the guitar while Gio plays the violin and Chase sings Oh Come All Ye Faithful

At Carly's, Sonny is not happy with her decision to include Jack, but Carly says no one should be alone on Christmas Eve. Carly says Jack has been a good friend to her.

Kristina asks Michael if there is any chance of reconciliation and feels badly for Willow. Carly and Sonny congratulate Michael on the Aurora takeover. Jack offers Josslyn his condolences on Dex.

Jason is not thrilled to see Jack at Carly's. Alone, Jason angrily warns Carly that Jack is using her, but Carly says he's not the boss of her. Danny is sad about Sam and Jason reassures him Sam is always with them.

Alexis says she's trying to make Molly happy by inviting Ric to help decorate the house. The two begrudgingly work together. Molly is thrilled when she gets there and finds her parents together and the place decorated for her.

The Scorpios are thirlled to have Cody join them. Sasha asks Anna's opinion about Robert. Anna says she's very fortunate to have him as a father and there will be plenty of time to get to know him. Everyone is happy when Anna's surprise turns out to be Emma, who turns out to be the girl with whom Gio had the run in with at Rice Plaza.

At Rice Plaza, Jordan and Isaiah run into each other. She mentions how TJ is working a double shift, so they won't be able to celebrate together.

Laura asks Dante to spend Christmas with her, but he doesn't think anything will make this holiday easier.

TJ gets to the plaza and tells Jordan that Isaiah offered to cover his shift for him.

Kristina asks Sonny about Brennan and his relationship with Carly, but Sonny claims not to care.

Lulu joins Lucky and Laura for the tree lighting. Laura hopes she can enjoy the holiday even without Charlotte. Dante tells Lulu how happy Rocco is he'll get to spend Christmas with her. Rocco gets a text from Charlotte that she misses him. Charlotte calls to speak with Lulu.

Lulu asks where Charlotte is so she can get her, but Charlotte says she's not supposed to be contacting anyone. She says she had to hear her mother's voice. Lulu promises not to tell anyone and will be there soon. Lulu tells Rocco she's going to get Charlotte and makes him promise not to tell anyone.

