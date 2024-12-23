The Young and The Restless' Conner Floyd Gets Engaged

AFF/TA/Steven Bergman

The Young and the Restless star Conner Floyd (Chance) popped the question, and his lady love said yes! On his Instagram, the actor reposted a pic of his face with a woman's hand pressed up against it; visible on her ring finger is a stunning diamond ring. The caption from the original poster, Carly Frei, simply says:

YES.

Floyd later confirmed the news to People, telling the magazine he popped the question on Dec. 21 in Frei's hometown of Boston, Mass. He said:

We are huge family people, so having both of our families together was important. Carly is from Boston so the city has such a special place in her heart and being there with all our loved ones I know meant so much to her.

He added:

Carly is the love of my life. She means the world to me, and I really wanted to make this special for her.

