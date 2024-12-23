Skip to main content

The Young and The Restless' Conner Floyd Gets Engaged

The actor is set to wed Carly Frei
Connor Floyd

The Young and the Restless star Conner Floyd (Chance) popped the question, and his lady love said yes! On his Instagram, the actor reposted a pic of his face with a woman's hand pressed up against it; visible on her ring finger is a stunning diamond ring. The caption from the original poster, Carly Frei, simply says:

Floyd later confirmed the news to People, telling the magazine he popped the question on Dec. 21 in Frei's hometown of Boston, Mass. He said:

He added:

See Floyd's IG announcement below.

