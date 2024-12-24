Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Snarky Ridge Makes a Colossal Mistake

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 23, 2024
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke and Ridge are miscommunicating at the Forrester Mansion. Brooke knows he must be tired from everything that’s happened (which is not why he looks disheveled) but needs to tell him something. Ridge says he already knows and Brooke asks if he heard her announcement. Brooke apologizes as she wanted to explain what was going on in person. Ridge being Ridge refuses to listen, assumes he knows everything and accuses his wife of betrayal.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

