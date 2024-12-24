The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Snarky Ridge Makes a Colossal Mistake

Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke and Ridge are miscommunicating at the Forrester Mansion. Brooke knows he must be tired from everything that’s happened (which is not why he looks disheveled) but needs to tell him something. Ridge says he already knows and Brooke asks if he heard her announcement. Brooke apologizes as she wanted to explain what was going on in person. Ridge being Ridge refuses to listen, assumes he knows everything and accuses his wife of betrayal.

