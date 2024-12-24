Days of Our Lives Recap: Jada Loses Patience With Private Dick Rafe Hernandez

Elia Cantu

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub – Ava’s Room: Ava gets a text from an unknown number asking about her date. She inquires but the person on the other end is playing games. Ava gets in comfy clothes and receives yet another taunting text.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Brady tells Belle his date with Ava was cut a wee short as he lost the tickets to the play. They watched at Ava’s place when the wi-fi went out. Belle senses something was conspiring against their date. Brady thinks it’s Kristen, but Belle is suspect. Just then, Ava arrives saying Kristen is out to get them. Ava shows Belle and Brady the texts saying she received them after he left. Brady wants to head to the DiMera mansion but keeps Ava at bay, leaving her with Belle.

Belle questions whether Ava and Brady will continue seeing each other. Ava indicates they will and says she’s not afraid of Kristen. Belle thinks no one should underestimate Kristen. Ava is certain there’s other reasons why Belle wouldn’t want her around Brady. She gets it as she’s done terrible things to her family. Belle understands why Ava did what she did but is currently worried more about Kristen.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Kristen is texting when EJ loudly enters and scares his sister to death. He wonders what sort of scheme she’s up to this time. Kristen quotes Stefano when she says blood is not equal to trust. EJ won’t let it go leading Kristen to lie about conducting DiMera business.

EJ shifts topics to Belle being back and messing up her case on Mark Greene. Kristen had no clue Belle was in town and is confused why she would care. EJ continues to be furious he had to settle for so little with Mark and about his record as DA. Kristen gives EJ the business but he’s not up for silliness. He insists Kristen help him get revenge. EJ goes through multiple scenarios to entice his sister but she’s not biting.

Brady barges in and confronts Kristen about messing with him and Ava. EJ watches on as Kristen, very convincingly, denies any knowledge of the disappearing tickets, disintegrating wi-fi and text messages. Kristen thinks it was fate screaming out to keep him from dating the ex-mafia princess. Brady insists her actions will only push him farther away from her. EJ interrupts and tells Brady to relay a message to EJ to stay the hell out of his cases. After Brady exits, Kristen continues to deny any involvement in Nut Cracker Gate but EJ thinks she’s totally guilty.

Hernandez Place: Jada is wrapping gifts and Gabi says she’s not done shopping. Jada gets a call from Shawn Douglas saying Hattie Adams has gotten away. Jada is furious and tells Gabi (why?) how Hattie slipped through their fingers. She wonders if Rafe got to her first. Gabi is confused and Jada says Rafe now thinks Hattie is the new Lady Whistleblower. Gabi continues to be confused, and Jada says Rafe’s interference could very well screw up her case.

They shift topics and Gabi says she’s waiting on JJ for a “just drinks” thing. Gabi explains about how Javi’s interference led to the un-date. Jada thinks it all sounds very much like a date to her. Just then, JJ arrives and is introduced to Jada. As Gabi grabs her purse, they talk about JJ’s possible return to the Salem PD. Jada understands he’s not planning on staying in town but wanted to shoot her shot. With that, Gabi returns, and the duo exits.

Salem Inn – Leo’s Place: Leo plays with Alice Horton’s necklace as he contemplates whether or not to help Dougie III. Just then, Rafe arrives with Hattie Adams in tow. She clearly thinks she’s been brought back home to return to Body & Soul. Rafe indicates he did what needed to be done to retrieve her. Leo quickly disavows her of the notion she’s returning to the soap and accuses Hattie of being Lady Whistleblower.

Hattie is confused as she can’t imagine how one actually hacks into a computer. She’s grateful for the new Lady Whistleblower’s work but has no clue what’s going on. She tries to leave when Rafe places her under citizen’s arrest. Hattie is confused and Rafe says she’s being arrested for trying to poison the cast and crew of Body & Soul. Hattie knows nothing about anything and promises she’s not responsible for any of the mayhem. Rafe calls Jada and says he’s bring Hattie Adams in.

Small Bar: JJ and Gabi take a seat and sip on a very strong drink.

Salem P.D. – Lobby: Rafe drags Hattie into the station. Jada is pissed as he kept Shawn Douglas from making the collar. As Rafe exits, he asks Jada to make sure to tell Paulina he was the one who made the arrest. Jada tries to question Hattie but she is insisting on making her one phone call.

Endings

Leo is reeling from Hattie’s foolishness when he receives a text indicating there’s been a new Lady Whistleblower column. He reads it and Lady Whistleblower informs the world they are not Hattie Adams.

Jada questions Hattie about her whereabouts on the day of the Body & Soul premiere. Before she can speak, Belle arrives and says she wants a word with her client. Jada exits leaving the two to chat.

Jada takes a seat on the desk when Rafe returns with a peace offering. Jada tells him about Hattie bringing on Belle. She doubles down on him saying had he left well enough alone, Shawn Douglas would have brought her in and they might have gotten information out of her.

Gabi asks JJ how long he’s staying in town. JJ tells her of Jada’s offer for him to return to the Salem PD. JJ isn’t certain as he worries about a repeat of the Theo situation. He notes how Gabi saved his life that Christmas Eve several years ago.

Kristen wonders when she would have time to send such trivial text messages. EJ giggles and exits.

Brady returns home and tells Ava about Kristen’s denial. Ava says the texts stopped and wonders if maybe someone else is responsible. Just then, Ava gets a text saying “stay away from Brady.”

EJ is walking up the stairs when the doorbell rings.

