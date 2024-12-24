The Bay's Jackie Zeman Tribute Episode Sets Premiere Date

ABC/Christine Bartolucci

The previously announced special episode of The Bay honoring Jackie Zeman will premiere Fri. Dec. 27 at 5PM ET / 2PM PT with encore presentations at 10PM ET / 7PM PT and again at 1AM ET / 10PM PT on PopStar! TV.

Related: The Bay to Pay Tribute to Jackie Zeman

Zeman, best known for playing Bobbie on General Hospital, portrayed the character of Sofia on The Bay. The episode will feature appearance by Zeman's former GH costars Tamara Braun (ex-Carly) and Leigh McCloskey (ex-Damian).

In addition, POPSTAR! TV will have a special #bingethebay day on Tuesday December 31st, airing all episodes of season 9 leading up to the season finale at 5PM ET / 2PM PT.