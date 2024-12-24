The Young and the Restless Recap: Michael Updates Lauren on Sharon’s Case

Christian LeBlanc

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Lauren and Michael are chatting at Society. She can’t believe Sharon just remembered there was someone else with her at Daniel and Heather’s place the night of the murder. Michael tells her to slow her roll as they don’t really have details. He does say some details emerged from the hypnosis which bode well for her case. Sharon remembers a gloved hand pushing her towards the couch. Michael thinks that person wanted Sharon out of the way so they could commit murder.

Lauren gets excited as she considers Michael using this new information in court. He hopes it never gets that far but does say if this mystery is solved, Sharon gets the majority of the credit. Lauren is excited to see Michael jazzed and he’s thrilled to build a case on a not guilty plea (rather than an insanity defense). Michael says they’re going to focus the investigation on the real killer, just as Phyllis approaches.

