The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: The Logan Women Rally Around Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 24, 2024
Heather Tom, Katherine Kelly Lang, Ashley Jones

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

The Logan mansion is decorated for the holiday season with Brooke and Bridget all gussied up. Brooke is thrilled her daughter could make it to town. Bridget said she came as soon as she heard about her mother and Ridge. Brooke admits it’s all been a bit of a whirlwind. Katie enters saying they’re going to make the most of the situation. Bridget wants details and repeats what she’s heard through the grapevine. Brooke confirms with a nod when Carter and Hope arrive.

