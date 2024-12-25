Days of Our Lives Recap: Julie Honors Doug at the Horton Family Christmas

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Tate is on the phone with Roman thanking him for the use of the pub. He’s awaiting Holly and can’t wait for her birthday surprise. Just then, Tate gets a call from Sophia. Tate sighs (such an ass) and answers her call. He asks about the morning sickness and says he can still take her for “the procedure.” He asks if she made the appointment and thinks they should leave Friday night since the Saturday morning appointment is out of state. Tate says the situation is his “problem… his baby, too.” He says no one ever needs to know about this situation (such a douche canoe).

Holly arrives and Tate pops out from behind the bar and yells, “surprise!” She’s thrilled and Tate says he wanted to make her 18th birthday special. With that, they kiss. She opens her gift and is thrilled with her jewelry. She gives Tate his gift and he’s happy to see tickets to his favorite band’s concert that very Friday night (yikes). He hesitates and says he can’t go because he has plans Friday night – he lies saying he has to go visit his grandparents in California. With his mother in prison, he feels like he has to represent. She totally understands and says they will catch the band next time.

Tate opens another present and is thrilled with his new sweater. Holly wants to take a wee break excuses herself. After she leaves, Tate heaves a sigh of relief.

Kiriakis Mansion – Sarah and Xander’s Room: Xander is shirtless in a kilt (give me a minute). Sarah admires the sight before her and hopes he’s going to put on a shirt on this cold night. She thinks Julie won’t want to be reminded of all the nights he slept naked on her couch (mercy). Xander remembers how kind it was of Jack to give him a place to stay and how their friendship went to hell. He hates he ruined his relationship with the best friend he ever had.

Sarah is dressing and Xander begins kissing her neck. Sarah thinks he looks so sexy and decides they need to engage in an activity to get her on Santa’s naughty list. Xander and Sarah kiss in the afterglow of their Christmas nookie when he pulls out a gift for her to open. She finds a hot pair of high heels and notes how Mickey gave Maggie a similar pair. Xander was hoping she would make the connection as Maggie told him the story. She gets teary-eyed as she only got him an air fryer.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Maggie wishes Holly a happy birthday and gives her a birthday gift from Nicole. Holly calls her mother and thanks her for the perfume and promises to call her later. Holly gives Maggie a sniff and asks if she thinks Tate will like it. They establish Holly will be seeing Tate later but Maggie hopes she will be joining them for a bit of the family’s holiday celebration. With that, Holly grabs her gifts and heads to the pub.

Shawn Douglas arrives to wish Maggie a Merry Christmas, bring gifts, and visit Victor in the mausoleum. Maggie opens her gift and finds a framed picture of her and Victor. Maggie remembers when they took the picture and how she threatened him with all his ex-wives if he didn’t behave. They laugh and Shawn Douglas says it’s hard to believe Konstantin was responsible for his death. Maggie can’t believe she fell for Konstantin’s lies. Shawn D. says the love she shared with Victor is all that’s important.

Sarah and kilted Xander arrive downstairs and Maggie is impressed. Sarah shows off the red shoes and Xander says how he was inspired by Maggie’s story. They have a lovefest before they decide to grab Victoria and head out. Maggie looks up at Victor’s portrait and wishes him a Merry Christmas.

Horton Square: Jennifer Rose, Jack and JJ are wandering through the square “drinking” their hot drinks (it drives me crazy they clearly have cups with no liquid). They’re chatting about how Chad took Thomas and Charlotte to Universal for the holiday. JRo was surprised Julie was cool with it. Jack thinks Dougie III being around made everything be ok. JJ and Jack are surprised to learn JRo accused him of stealing Grandma Alice’s necklace.

Jack wonders how suspicion moved away from Steven and onto young Dougie III. Jennifer Rose tells them the entire story, including how Dougie III was recently in jail. JRo says she is trying to find out why he was in jail. JJ is suspicious as he could turn out to be dangerous.

Horton House: Dougie III is leaving a message for Leo about liquidating the necklace. As he hangs up, Julie walks in asking to whom he was speaking. He lies saying he was talking to his dad. They’re not on good terms but was asking for some cash as he wants to pay his way. Julie says she will never take a dime from him as he is family and can stay with her for free forever. Dougie III thanks her for her generosity and Julie says she likes him being around. She says he’s about to learn much more about his family during this important Horton family tradition.

Julie opens a box with all the Horton family ornaments. She says it’s a tradition that goes back generations. Her great grandmother decorated the first ornaments by hand and gave it to Tom and Alice when they were newlyweds. To this day, each new family member gets an ornament, and they all hang them on the tree on Christmas Eve. The tree reminds the family of all the people they are connected to in the past and present. They never forget all the days of their lives they can share everything as a family. Julie thinks it’s a tragedy Dougie III never got to meet his grandfather, and he wishes the same. Julie gets weepy when Dougie III says he thinks his grandpa is there in spirit. Just then, Jennifer Rose, Jack and JJ arrive.

Julie says next year Dougie III will have his own ornament but he says he’s not a Horton. Julie says he’s family and JJ agrees saying they need to learn more about him. Dougie III asks what he wants to know and JJ asks why he was in jail. Julie thinks he’s being rude but JJ pushes as Dougie III is living under the same roof as everyone. Dougie III understands and explains about how he came to town so he could find some place to fit in. On his journey to Salem, he found out his grandfather passed away. He got drunk, got in a fight and was arrested. If they don’t believe him, they can call Chicago PD to verify. Julie embraces him and says she’s just glad he came to town to find them.

Shawn Douglas arrives, meets Dougie III and they confirm they are first cousins and both were gifted with their grandfather’s name. Julie walks up and asks Dougie III’s assistance in the kitchen. Shawn D. greets JRo and Jack and they discuss his return to the Salem PD. He mentions JJ’s possible return which he downplays as something he’s still considering. Shawn D. hopes, if JJ does accept, they can be partners.

Xander, Sarah, Victoria and Maggie arrive followed by Holly. Julie and Dougie III arrive with cookies and introductions ensue (Holly and Dougie III make cute eyes).

Julie says Doug’s spirit is with them that evening. Jennifer Rose agrees and Julie says all their family’s spirits who have gone on before them are with them. She thinks they are lucky to be with family and Xander asks if he’s included, and Julie confirms! They begin placing the ornaments on the tree (Every freaking year my eyes just rain with tears…). All the ornaments are on the tree, except one. Julie takes Doug’s ornament and asks Dougie III to hang it on the tree. As everyone side eyes him, he hangs Doug’s ornament next to Julie’s and the two embrace.

Xander approaches Jack and says how sorry he is they didn’t get the answers they wanted about Abigail. Before he walks away, Jack reaches out to Xander and wishes his old friend Merry Christmas. The two embrace (and I am just dead). Julie calls everyone to attention and says it’s time to keep Doug’s tradition alive of singing a carol. She asks JJ to lead them and they begin to sing Oh Come All Ye Faithful (Sweet Lord, this is the best episode of soap every year).

Endings

JJ asks Jack and Jennifer Rose about Dougie III’s story about being in jail. Jack wants to believe but JRo is hesitant to go back to Boston. JJ says he’ll keep an eye out as he’s going to take the job at the Salem PD.

Maggie, Xander and Sarah are back at the Kiriakis mansion. Maggie gives them hugs and makes her way upstairs. Xander reaches into his pocket and starts the music and the two dance.

Holly returns to the Brady Pub (Tate must’ve been waiting for a while) and the two resume their celebration. She says he’s the best boyfriend in the world. Tate says there’s something he needs to tell her… he says, “I love you.” Holly is stunned and he says it again. Holly says she loves him too and the two kiss.

Julie thanks Dougie III for all his help and tells him to get some sleep. Julie is left alone in the living room. She stares at the tree and tells Doug she’s been remembering their first Christmas Eve together – flashback to that very night where Doug and Julie exchanged gifts (swoon). In real-time, Julie looks around the living room and says, “gone from my sight, never from heart. Merry Christmas, my love.”

