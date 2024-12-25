Days of Our Lives Recap: Rafe’s Doppelgänger Returns to Annoy EJ

Dan Feuerriegel, Galen Gering

Casa de Johnson: Steve runs into Stephanie on his way out the door. She enters and chats with Kayla about backstage drama at Body & Soul. Specifically, Alex’ fling with Joy. Kayla can she’s upset and wonders why since her daughter and Alex are no longer seeing each other. Stephanie knows she should get over herself but it still stings.

Stephanie continues saying she’s kind of moved along and explains about her latest encounter with Philip and the kiss. That being said, she assures her mother she will not be reuniting with Philip. Kayla can’t help but remember their engagement and how memories might spark a relationship. Stephanie says she’s learned her lesson and promises history won’t repeat itself. She thanks her mother for listening and caring. With that, they embrace.

Horton Square: Philip and Alex run square into one another. Alex congratulates Philip for being awarded half of Titan. He hopes everyone can put their differences aside and get along. Philip isn’t so sure as the Stephanie issue still exists. Alex says it’s none of his business as they are grown folks and can do what they like. Philip follows up and says they kissed. Alex says whatever makes Stephanie happy is what he’s on board for. He says he’ll see Philip at Christmas dinner. Philip isn’t certain he’ll be there with everything going on with Xander.

Salem PD – Jada’s Office: Jada walks in to find Paulina awaiting an update on Hattie. Jada says she tried but Rafe got in the way and explains the situation. Paulina has no sympathy and asks how she’s going to clean up the mess and control her man.

Paulina backs down a bit and says maybe she can throw more money at Rafe, so he’ll return. Jada is appreciative but says there may not be room as she re-hired Shawn Douglas and has now offered JJ a job. Also, Rafe didn’t quit the force because of the money.

Jada promises to do her best to handle Rafe and to get to the bottom of the cupcake caper. Paulina warns her to do so and makes her exit.

DiMera Mansion: EJ opens the door to find a snarky Rafe ready to chat.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Rafe heads straight to the bar, pours himself a big glass of dark liquor and downs it in one gulp. EJ can’t believe what he’s seeing and wonders if Rafe is going through a mid-life crisis. Rafe says he’s all good and also, he’s not Rafe!

EJ wonders what the hell is going on when the man reveals himself to be Arnold Feniger (a very long story from quite a while ago). EJ is floored as Arnold is supposed to be in Brazil continuing to play dead. Arnold says he’s out of money and needs to make a withdrawal from the Bank of DiMera.

EJ reminds Arnold of how he and Stefano arranged for him to escape prison and head to Brazil (cut to the flashback of Arnold being knifed in prison). EJ is livid when Arnold says the only reason his life was spared was in case he could be of service… and here he is. EJ wants him to get out before anyone sees him, enter Johnny.

Arnold doesn’t know Johnny but quickly recovers, leaving Johnny confused. EJ says Rafe is there in his capacity at Black Patch. Arnold continues pouring dark liquor and says he’s the best which is why EJ wants him.

Brady Pub: Actual Rafe (?) walks in and he and Steve discuss the take down of Hattie Adams. Rafe pulls out a check and hands it to his new boss. Steve thinks they can grab more cash if they can wrangle the actual Lady Whistleblower imposter.

Steve asks what’s wrong and Rafe tells him about his encounter with Jada. Steve thinks it’s the Salem PD’s job to out hustle Black Patch. Rafe realizes these situations will continue which makes him wonder if working with Steve and John is a bad idea. He doesn’t know if he wants to quit but isn’t certain what to do. Steve cares about Rafe and wants him to be happy and that includes working with him side by side.

Steve says he can talk to Jada but Rafe says it’s all good. He decides not to leave Steve in the lurch since John is away on assignment. Steve thanks him and says he’s an asset to the company. Rafe is certain he and Jada will work things out.

Alex, once again, guarantees Philip they’re ok when Stephanie approaches. With that, Alex wishes Stephanie a Merry Christmas and exits. Philip brings up the kiss and wonders if she would consider spending New Year’s Eve with him. Stephanie says she has no plans and agrees.

Steve arrives home and kisses Kayla. He asks about Stephanie and she says she’ll be back for Christmas dinner. She asks about Rafe and Steve fills her in about the difficulties with Jada.

Jada returns home to find Rafe making a sandwich. He apologizes for their earlier encounter and Jada also apologizes for overreacting. At the end of the day, Hattie is in police custody. They decide to figure out their new positions as they go along. With that, they exchange I love yous and kiss.

Johnny thinks it must be a Christmas miracle for EJ and Rafe to get along. With that, he heads upstairs. EJ goes OFF on Arnold and says he’ll give him some money but then needs to head back south immediately. Arnold says EJ will come around to seeing how useful he can be. He pours more dark liquor and says he will not be pushed around. Arnold puts his feet up and says he’ll be sticking around for a while.

