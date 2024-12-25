The Young and the Restless Recap: Sharon Shuts Phyllis Down

Joshua Morrow, Sharon Case

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Faith, Mariah and Tessa are at the cabin watching as Phyllis, Nicholas and Sharon do battle. Phyllis is losing her s*** as she thinks Sharon’s hypnotic revelations are an insult to both Heather and Daniel. She somehow avoids being struck by lightening when she states Sharon is once again trying to avoid justice. Nicholas tries to calm the situation by reminding folks of the holiday and how they shouldn’t be arguing. Phyllis sarcastically agrees saying Daniel would rather be spending the holiday with the love of his life but she’s dead (Did Lily die? She’s the only person I can think of who anyone would refer to as the love of Daniel’s life). Phyllis continues ranting until Sharon shuts her down. She says the truth will come out and everyone will believe it… except Phyllis. Why you ask? Because Sharon knows Phyllis gets off on attacking her and harassing her family.

