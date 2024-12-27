Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Steffy Returns to the Parent Trap

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 26, 2024
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Ridge and Steffy are chatting in the Forrester living room. Ridge doesn’t understand why Brooke would come over just to tell him what she did. Steffy thinks it’s obvious as she clearly just wanted to come over, cry, and convince him why she made her choice to become CEO. Ridge says she had a choice but made the wrong one. Steffy says he made the right choice. Ridge wants her to know whatever he and Taylor did had nothing to do with Brooke. She knows her parents were only finding comfort in one another after Brooke, once again, let him down. It’s time he looks to the future…

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: The Logan Women Rally Around Brooke

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

