Days of Our Lives Recap: Holly Catches Sophia and Tate

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ walks in to find Arnold in a robe eating breakfast. EJ closes off the room and asks what the hell Arnold is doing. EJ notices Arnold is wearing his robe and tells him to get dressed and scram. Arnold heads for the bar to make his orange juice into an adult beverage while EJ yells at him for still being there. EJ points out all the reasons Rafe’s doppelgänger shouldn’t be out and about where anyone can see him.

EJ reminds Arnold he would still be facing felony charges if anyone knew he were still alive. Arnold isn’t worried as EJ is the D.A. and wouldn’t let that happen to him. EJ says he answers to the mayor and the good people of Salem, most of whom would want him put away based on his prior crimes. EJ doubles down saying Arnold raped Samantha Gene (not your lesson to teach EJ). Arnold denies the allegation and EJ reminds him she couldn’t consent as she thought he was Rafe (Wait, is Arnold who Johnny is talking about, in the extended promo when Roman reveals EJ is a rapist?). EJ continues saying the murder of Faye Walker (Nicole and Brandon’s mother and Abe’s former lover) is more cut and dried and for that he will be prosecuted. Arnold says if that happens he will rat out EJ to anyone who will listen.

Arnold goes OFF on EJ (with Stefano watching) saying it was him and his father who got him the plastic surgery to look like Rafe and switched him out for Mr. Hernandez after his car accident. If EJ turns on him, Arnold will sing like a canary. EJ tries to reason with him and wonders why he would want to stay in town when he’s offering him such good money to leave.

Hernandez Place: Rafe and Jada are discussing wedding details. He notes she needs to get to work but she wants to discuss a wedding date, his birthday. She thinks it would be a great way for him to remember their anniversary (Not a birthaversary!?). He notes his birthday is at the end of January, which means they have to get moving. After some cutesy talk and kisses, they agree and Jada exits.

Paulina arrives to chat with Rafe about staying the hell out of Jada’s way. The two argue about Hattie’s arrest and how Rafe’s citizens arrest put a wrench in the Salem PD’s investigation. They argue a bit more and Paulina says she could use him on her team as her “Rat Czar.”

Rafe asks for clarity and Paulina says the job entails eradicating the rat problem in Salem. She says no one has the job at this point and notes how highly respected the Rat Czar is in New York City. Rafe turns down the job knowing Paulina’s only trying to keep him on the sidelines. He says he loves Jada and won’t let professional rivalries come between them. With that, he shows her the door.

Salem Inn – Leo’s Room: Leo reads his horoscope and finds a new column from Lady Whistleblower all about him and how he’s going crazy. Just then, a knock on the door reveals Dougie III. He comes in and Leo goes off about Lady Whistleblower, which confuses Dougie III. He blows it off and asks about the necklace.

Leo says he found someone who will sell the necklace for him. Dougie III is thankful but wishes he didn’t have to go through with the sale of a family heirloom. Leo pulls out the necklace and gives him the opinion to return it.

Leo goes off on a Body and Soul rant before returning to the discussion of the necklace. He encourages Dougie III to sell the necklace, pay off the goons and move forward.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Sophia arrives wanting to get on the road. Just then, Holly arrives at the door. Tate tells Sophia to hide so she doesn’t find out the truth. He opens the door and Tate says he didn’t hear the door. Holly says she made lemon squares for him to take on his trip, while Sophia rolls her eyes in the other room. They get all adorable while, once again, Sophia reacts and rolls her eyes.

They talk about missing the concert and Tate says she should go without him. They embrace, say I love you and Holly makes her exit. Sophia returns and with a salty tone, apologizes for being such an inconvenience. Tate apologizes and explains about the concert. Sophia apologizes for being a bitch as she didn’t realize he and Holly were in the “I love you” stage. She notes how Holly gets “I love you” and she gets to have an abortion.

Tate asks if they can avoid talking about Holly and they work on getting their stories straight. Tate is going to California to see his grandmother and Sophia told folks she was going on a trip to visit colleges.

Salem PD – Lobby: Jada and Belle have an awkward encounter about EJ. They mention Mark Greene’s case and Belle says she was just in court dealing with another one of his blunders, trying to question Hattie Adams behind her back. She got the judge to let Hattie go, which gives Jada another reason to be annoyed by EJ. She asks Belle if they can chat in her office.

Salem PD – Jada’s Office: Belle congratulates Jada on the new job. Jada admits taking over the job has been intimidating as she wants to do a great job for all involved. She’s worried about working with EJ as he’s recently botched so many cases. Belle tries to defend him but Jada continues saying when EJ has a conflict of interest, he simply doesn’t move forward with prosecution. The entire situation is making her look bad. Belle asks for clarity and Jada says she would rather work with her than EJ. She notes how Belle has been winning cases left and right.

Jada notes she and Belle are both very good at their jobs and thinks they would make a great team. Belle doesn’t say no but notes Paulina is the person who actually appoints the District Attorney. Jada thinks she can sell the idea, especially with Paulina’s own issues with EJ. Belle waivers and Jada wonders if she has reservations because she would be working closely with Shawn Douglas. Belle says it could be a problem but also notes her sordid history with EJ. Belle says she doesn’t want to take EJ’s job and also doesn’t know how long she’ll be in town. Jada doubles down and asks her to officially consider taking the position.

Horton Square: Holly runs into Dougie III and they make a little small talk. She offers him the tickets to the concert and he notes they are for tonight. He asks why they couldn’t go together. They get all awkward and Dougie III says he wasn’t asking her out on a date. They decide she should run it by Tate. She doesn’t get an answer and decides to run back to check with Tate. With that, they exchange numbers.

Leo and Dougie III meet up in the square. Leo says the necklace is sold but it’s not as much money as he thought it would be. Dougie III is disappointed as it’s not enough to pay off the goons.

Jada meets with Paulina to discuss replacing EJ as District Attorney.

The doorbell rings and EJ tells Arnold to stay put. He opens the door to find Rafe on the other side.

Tate grabs his bags and finds Sophia eating the lemon bars. She says she’s eating for two, at least for now. Tate asks if she really wants the abortion. Sophia grabs her bag and says it’s what she has to do. They grab their bags and open the door to find Holly staring them straight in the face.

