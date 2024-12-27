Days of Our Lives Recap: Rachel Weaves Her Web of Holiday Deceit

Finley Rose Slater, Eric Marsolf

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Paulina and Abe’s Place: Abe and Paulina celebrate Jules and Carver’s birthdays as well as Christmas! They all help blow out the candles and Lani says they can open some presents now. Grandma Paulina breaks in saying they should open all their presents NOW!

Lani whispers to her mother how she and Eli don’t want to spoil the kids. Eli says Julie wants to spoil them, too and Lani eventually gives in. Paulina and Abe move towards the kids and Lani asks if Eli can handle things for a while as she wants to drop in on an old friend.

Abe and Paulina sit by themselves on the sofa in recovery from their grandchildren’s holiday. Abe says Theo wasn’t that big of an issue when he was a kid and asks about Chanel. She says her daughter was a terror, but these twins are more than they’ve ever experienced. They decide to relax with some nog or a protein shake before Paulina needs to head to the hospital to read the Christmas story.

Abe opens some presents and is excited to see Paulina has given him some classic books of soap opera history. She figures he needs to learn from the best and Abe is thrilled. Paulina grabs one of her presents and says it had better be diamonds. She opens it and finds a bracelet made up of birthstones from the Price family.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Kristen wants Rachel to open presents but she’s unwilling as she didn’t get the one thing she wants, her parents back together. She says everything is her mommy’s fault, and that serum. Kristen knows she was wrong for blackmailing Brady as it didn’t actually work… as Rachel noticed. Kristen tries to explain Brady has moved on and wants to be with someone else. Rachel knows she means Ava Vitali.

Kristen asks how Rachel knows anything about Brady and Ava. She says she has ears and heard her mother asking Nono’s (Stefano’s) portrait how to get rid of Ava and wonders if he gave her any good ideas. She needs to know if Nono told her to lock Ava in the secret room (Protect this demon child at all costs). Just then, Lani arrives and she and Kristen embrace.

Kristen asks Rachel if she remembers her friend. Lani says she’s beautiful and Rachel says, “female beauty is just a tool of the patriarchy.” (PROTECT HER AT ALL COSTS!) Just then, Rachel asks to be excused for other nefarious activities.

Kristen and Lani take a seat and look at pics of the twins. They get all giggly about the kids and Lani talks about how her mother is spoiling her children… but she thinks Brady and Kristen are just as bad. Kristen says it’s just her as Brady isn’t seeing Rachel this holiday season. Lani inquires and Kristen says she has full custody and didn’t want him to be around Rachel until he stops running around with Ava Vitali.

Lani goes IN on Kristen saying she knows it’s wrong to keep Brady away from her father. Kristen pushes back saying the holidays are about Rachel and not Kristen’s business with Brady. Just then, Rachel arrives, in black. Lani says it’s time for her to get back to her family and she and Kristen say their goodbyes (I know these two are an unconventional friendship but I love them).

Kristen tells Rachel she has a surprise for her.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Brady arrives with flowers and hands them to Marlena. The card is from Susan wishing her the merriest Christmas ever. Brady knows she was hoping for a message from John and hands her a gift. She unwraps it and finds a locket with a picture of Brady and Samantha. He says the locket belonged to Isabella and he’s sure she would want Marlena to have it. He wants to know more about John’s case. Marlena doesn’t know much but says it’s a matter of global security.

Brady says Kristen told her she wasn’t welcome in her home on Christmas or any other day. Marlena is sorry Kristen still won’t prioritize her daughter over her own needs. Brady says it doesn’t help he started seeing Ava Vitali. Marlena is concerned as Brady seems to have a pattern of getting involved with troubled, dangerous women.

Brady unwraps a present and thanks Marlena for his cashmere scarf. She has one for Tate and Rachel but is upset Brady won’t be able to give it to his daughter today. She thinks Kristen should be ashamed for keeping Rachel from him, as well as, harassing Ava. Just then, Brady gets a call from Kristen. She asks him to come over and spend Christmas with his daughter.

Marlena calls Shane and simply asks to speak with John. She understands things are often top secret and accepts she’s unable to speak with her beloved…

University Hospital – Lobby: Roman arrives and hugs Kayla as she’s in need of some help. With that, she hands him the Santa hat. She says the full suit is in her office and she’s on call. Roman growls but eventually says yes.

Roman gets dressed and continues to growl at how hot and scratchy the outfit is. He says he has a strange pain going down his left arm and wonders if he’s having a heart attack.

When next we see Roman, he’s in an exam room asking his sister what’s up. Kayla says he didn’t have a heart attack but had an allergic reaction to the fabric in the Santa suit. She thinks everything will be cleared up pretty quickly. He wonders if she will have to be Santa again, but Kayla says she has a different idea.

Brady Pub: Steve is in front of his computer talking to Joey. He says he’s helping John and Shane out with a case for the ISA. Ava approaches and Steve gets off the phone. Ava’s on the phone and she hands the phone to him to say hi to Tripp! He tells Steve he asked Wendy to marry him, and she said yes! He chats briefly before they hang up.

Ava tells Steve she needs his help on a case and show him the harassing text messages. He reads the texts and thinks it’s a fairly toothless threat. She asks if he would be willing to look into it for Tripp’s sake if not hers. Steve agrees to take the case and Ava is thankful. He asks for details and Ava says she thinks it could be Kristen.

Steve uses an app to figure out who is sending the texts and he discovers

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Brady arrives with presents which thrilled Rachel. She opens up her gifts and finds the frozen rats, snake food, she requested. Rachel heads upstairs to feed her snake and leaves her parents alone.

University Hospital – Lobby: Kayla announces Mayor Price as the reader of the Christmas story. Lani, Eli and the children sit around with all the kids as she reads the story. As she concludes, the children chant they want Santa. Just then, Santa arrives!

Endings

Roman gets dressed and Kayla confirms he feels better. She tells him to follow her to see who actually played Santa. As they walk out, Roman sees Abe played his role! Lani and EIi hug tight as she says she will miss Salem, and he guarantees they will be back soon (PLEASE! PLEASE!).

Paulina approaches Santa Abe and says all she wants for Christmas is the love of her wonderful husband. He says she has his love always and forever.

Marlena chats with Samantha Gene and says she will see her in the new year. As Belle rings in, Marlena tells her eldest not to be in competition and finally hangs up. As she then chats with Belle someone arrives at the door… a young man arrives with a package for which she signs. When she gets it inside, she opens it and sees strawberries and cream. When she opens the card, she sees a love note from John.

Ava asks where the texts came from, and Steve says the last message came from the DiMera mansion.

Brady thanks Kristen for letting him see his daughter. They devolve into a discussion about Ava and Kristen, once again, says she has no idea who sent the texts. In the foyer, we see Rachel with her phone sending a text to Ava saying, “Stay away from Brady… or ELSE”

