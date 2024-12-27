Perkie’s Observations: Anna Puts Emma on Notice on General Hospital

Finola Hughes

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Josslyn tells Jason she needs to find out who stabbed Dex. She doesn't think it was Sonny but wonders about one of his men going rogue. Jason promises to look into it for her so she can have closure.

Jack comes into the diner and Josslyn asks about surveillance and if it caught Dex’ stabbing. Jack says the satellite is only available for 48 hours and then will be deleted. Later, Jack calls someone and asks for the satellite footage from Rice Plaza the night of Dex' stabbing.

Ava doesn't have the funds for Trina's Christmas bonus but gives her a painting instead. Trina notices Kai by himself and joins him. He talks about the demands of the game and gets interrupted by a fan who wants a photo and conversation. Trina helps him get away.

Anna thinks they should call Robin, but Emma is quick to claim she just spoke to her mother. Anna accuses Emma of lying to her since she spoke with Robin, who had no idea Emma was transferring to PCU. Anna also knows Emma was expelled from Berkeley.

Emma explains she had a party in her room that got out of hand and caused damage. She says everything is fine now that she's at PCU but Anna says she'll be living with her. Emma argues but Anna wins the battle.

Jason interrupts and tells Anna that Lulu found Charlotte and they're both in Prague with Dante on their tails. Anna worries what will happen if Valentin finds out Lulu is meeting with Charlotte. She worries he'll take her further underground.

Emma runs into Josslyn at Bobbie's and wants to catch up. She brings up Cameron and the amazing Gretchen and rubs it in, about how happy he is with her. (Aww, I miss my sweet little Emma. I'm not a fan of annoying teens on tv shows, so having my sweet Emma replaced by annoying brat Emma is not fun so far)

Sasha admits to Maxie she has decided to leave Port Charles. She says she needs to start fresh for the baby but refuses to let anyone else know. Maxie says it will be hard for her without help and wonders about the baby daddy.

Michael seeks out Diane to help him with his divorce and tells her about the affair between Willow and Drew. He says he doesn't want the divorce but shows her the papers from Martin. He tells her about the nanny cam and Willow and the kids going to Nina's. Diane believes Willow wants a battle.

Diane explains him holding onto the video could be a problem. She asks how far he's willing to go. Michael says he's willing to do whatever it takes to stay in the kids' lives. She asks if this is all the information he has and Michael calls Sasha so they can talk.

Martin interrupts Alexis and Laura to tell them Ace has been named an heir to the Cassadine estate, which Laura is not happy about. Alexis wants the Cassadine fortune to be given to charity. Martin says nothing can happen until Ace is of age with Alexis as the trustee. Alexis notices mentions of Wyndemere in the paperwork and Martin tells her Ava no longer owns it.

Lulu and Charlotte meet in a diner in Prague and share a hug. Charlotte swears she's okay, but Papa needs her. She says they travel a lot but do spend time in a city outside Prague. Lulu says she needs Charlotte to come home, but Charlotte refuses because of Valentin. When Charlotte is distracted, Lulu puts a tracker in her purse. The two look up to find Valentin outside, staring at them.

