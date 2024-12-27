Perkie’s Observations: Ava and Lucas Commiserate Over Their Lost Children on General Hospital

Maura West, Van Hansis

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Emma tells everyone she transferred to PCU and is staying, which surprises Anna. Emma seems interested in new aunt Sasha. Anna wants to call Robin, but Emma deflects again by continuing to ask Sasha's questions. Anna, Felicia and Maxie wonder what Emma's hiding while she distracts them with her interest in the newest Scorpios.

Brook Lynn tells Chase she's late and takes a pregnancy test. He talks about how their first kid will be so special. The test turns out negative and Chase promises they will keep trying. Brook Lynn mentions all the things she's been doing and says she wants to get tested. The two share a kiss.

Josslyn asks Jack about the operation to get Lucky out of Africa. She goes on about why they bother doing anything, because he could die, just like Dex. Jack explains to her how every action can change the world but she's not sure she believes it. Later, Carly thanks Jack for getting Josslyn's mind off her grief.

Michael admits to Jason he misses Willow and the kids and that life is gone forever. Michael says Willow wants a hero and believes Drew to be that man. He thinks if Drew is who Willow wants, then he should let her go. Jason tells him to fight for what he wants.

Lucas shows up at Nina's to ask about the kids, because he thinks they should be at home with Michael. Willow says Michael will be seeing the kids in the morning, but Lucas says he didn't give up Wylie so Willow could take him away from Michael.

Lucas says Wylie belongs with Michael and Willow gets angry because he doesn't see Wylie as her son since he's adopted. She says this is what's best for her kids and never meant to let things go so far. Drew and Lucas get into it until Nina and Ava remind them the kids are in the next room. Willow says Lucas has no right to judge her and Nina kicks him out.

Nina warns Willow she'll need to fight Michael and the Quartermaines but promises no one will take away her children. Willow is upset everyone is judging them now, but Drew says he won't hide how much he feels for her. The two share a hug which Nina isn't happy to see.

Ava catches up to Lucas who says it's still hard for him to deal with giving up Wylie. She commiserates, mentioning how she hasn't gotten over losing Kiki. Lucas doesn't understand but Ava puts the blame on Drew, who has Willow enraptured. Ava says she knows about fighting for the custody of a child and doesn't wish that on Willow.

Kristina and Sonny spend time together and talk about the changes she's making at Charlie's. He tells her how important she is to him. Later, when he's shutting down for the night, Sonny seems to rub his chest in pain.

Laura checks in with Dante, because Lulu gave them each a different story before disappearing. Lulu is at the airport waiting for her flight to Prague and ignores a call from Laura. Rocco finally admits Charlotte called and Lulu knows where she is. Dante says he'll head to the airport and possibly go with her.

Colette makes small talk with Lulu then calls Jack with her progress. She says she'll be there when Lulu makes contact with Valentin.

Dante gets to the airport, but Lulu's flight has already left the gate.

