The Young and the Restless Recap: Phyllis Enlists Billy to do Her Bidding

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Summer and Phyllis are chatting at Society when Billy arrives. Summer gets up to exit and Phyllis tells her to give Harrison her best. Phyllis thanks Billy for coming and says she’s pissed and ready to blow things up. Billy tries to leave but sits back down. Phyllis explains how she thinks Sharon and her gang have found a way to get away with murder. Billy wonders why his presence was necessary. Phyllis says she has to put her son first. Across the way, an interested Ian watches what’s going on.

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

